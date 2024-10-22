Jeremiah’s Substack
The Untouchables
Why are vaccines and vaccine injury two things we are not supposed to discuss?
Oct 22
•
Jeremiah Hosea
71
September 2024
The Final Countdown
A dignified life, or dehumanized technocracy -- which would you prefer for your children?
Sep 17
•
Jeremiah Hosea
64
August 2024
The Grand Unveiling
Through Covid, much has been revealed about people...
Aug 19
•
Jeremiah Hosea
66
July 2024
Radio Silence
What a surprise -- the poison pushers who walked us into a death trap are not racing to disclose the details of the harm they have inflicted.
Jul 11
•
Jeremiah Hosea
57
June 2024
10 Things you can do to support this Substack
I've broken the 1000 subscriber threshold, please help me get to 10,000 and beyond
Jun 14
•
Jeremiah Hosea
26
May 2024
The Contradictions Between Left and Right as Underscored by Covid
Eight examples of left acting like right and right acting like left in a skewed political landscape
May 16
•
Jeremiah Hosea
47
April 2024
Hats Off to the Ol' School Anti-Vaxxers
They were way ahead of the game
Apr 9
•
Jeremiah Hosea
69
March 2024
Operation Dog Shakes Fleas Vol. I
When the clock strikes midnight, the small time players must step away from the blackjack table so the big boys can play.
Mar 13
•
Jeremiah Hosea
36
February 2024
You're Obsessed with Covid!
Yes! I'm obsessed with my right to not have garbage injected into my body or my children's bodies! Guilty. As. Charged.
Feb 19
•
Jeremiah Hosea
176
January 2024
An Interview with Dr. Kimberly Biss
An OBGYN shares her alarming observations
Jan 26
•
Jeremiah Hosea
43
1000 Red Flags and You Didn't See One of Them? Part 2
Even with all that has come to light, sadly, most "leftists" remain clueless.
Jan 17
•
Jeremiah Hosea
54
If I Die of Covid, Don't Blame Steve Kirsch
I'm not one to be persuaded that easily.
Jan 11
•
Jeremiah Hosea
48
