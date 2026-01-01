1) Do you think vaccine related injury and death ever happens, or are you convinced that all vaccines are 100% safe?

2) Do you think it is reasonable that vaccine manufacturers are completely shielded from liability due to The 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Compensation Act?

3) Have you heard of VAERSAware.com?

My 1st interview with Albert Benevides:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-50/

My 2nd interview with Albert Benevides:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-97/

4) Have you ever heard of VAERS?

5) What did you read, what did you hear that gave you such a committed and unwavering view that vaccination is so absolutely necessary?

6) What are your thoughts about agency capture as it pertains to the regulating of pharmaceutical products?

7) Have you ever heard a firsthand account from a vaccine injured individual?

8) Why should any individual, or any institution, have the right to mandate an invasive medical procedure under any circumstances?

9) What proof do you have that a vaccine of any kind has ever saved a human life?

10) If a person’s religion or spiritual beliefs forbid them from receiving a vaccine, what right does the state or any authority have to overrule those beliefs and convictions?

11) Are you familiar with the National Vaccine Information Center?

12) Are you aware that over 5 billion dollars in settlements have been paid out to vaccine injury victims by The U.S Federal Claims Court?

US Court of Federal Claims:

https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vicp/vicp-stats-06-01-25.pdf

13) Thousands of parents can provide detailed firsthand accounts of their children deteriorating right before their eyes after so-called routine vaccination — why do you side with the corporations over the parents?

14) Do you think it is reasonable that a baby can receive as many as 29 vaccines by the age of 1?

15) Do you think it is reasonable for a person to receive 72 vaccines by the age of 18?

16) What is your definition of health?

17) Are you familiar with The Cutter Incident?

18) How did Scarlet Fever disappear without widespread vaccination?

19) How did Typhoid Fever disappear without widespread vaccination?

25) Why did smallpox reach a peak two years after vaccines were first mandated in the state of Massachusetts in the 19th century?

26) Why were there more deaths attributed to Covid after the introduction of “Covid Vaccines” than before they were available?

27) The so-called unvaccinated were told we would face a “winter of death” if we didn’t receive mRNA injections. How did we survive?

30) Have you heard of Dr. Paul Thomas and his findings?

31) Have you seen “An Inconvenient Study”?

32) Have you read Sacrifice by Dr. James Thorp?

Sacrifice2024.com

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-40/

33) Have you read The Needle’s Secret by Marc Girardot?

https://a.co/d/4VxxF7W

My 1st interview with Marc Girardot:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-53/

My 2nd interview with Marc:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-81/

34) Have you read Safe and Effective by Harry Fisher?

FishersBook.com

My 1st interview with Harry Fisher: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-60/

My 2nd interview with Harry Fisher:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-120-12525/

35) Have you read The Real CDC by John Beaudoin?

TheRealCDC.com

36) Have you read Dissolving Illusions — what antivax literature have you read?

http://dissolvingillusions.com/#Getyourcopy

37) Did you know comedian Jimmy Dore is vaccine injured?

My interview with Jimmy Dore:

38) Are you familiar with the research of Dr. Toby Rogers?

My interview with Dr. Toby Rogers: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-36/

39) Are you familiar with the research of Steve Kirsch?

My interview with Steve Kirsch:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-7/

40) Are you familiar with any of the details of the legal case “Brook Jackson vs. Pfizer”?

My interview with Brook Jackson: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-17/

41) Have you heard of Maddie de Garray?

42) After we were told, “You are not going to get Covid if you take these vaccinations” by the President himself and it turned out that was completely false (hence the term “breakthrough case”), why would you trust anything the “authorities” say after that point?

43) Why are you so certain that injecting Aluminum into the body can be done with zero repercussions short term or long term?

44) Why are you so certain that injecting Mercury into the body can be done with zero repercussions short term or long term?

45) From manufacturing, to distribution, to administration, to all that could go wrong within a human individual — why would you be certain that nothing could go wrong throughout that process?

46) Are you aware that the vaccine manufacturer Pfizer was involved in the largest criminal settlement in the history of the Department of Justice?

47) Are you aware that Moderna had a criminal record before ever bringing a product to market?

48) If Johnson & Johnson reached a massive criminal settlement for making baby powder that was carcinogenic and then hiding the harms of their product over an extended period of time — why would you trust them ethically or technically to make a vaccine?

49) Why are you certain that cells from a monkey’s kidney can be injected into a person and nothing could ever possibly go wrong with that?

50) Are you aware that Covid injections were found to have plasmid DNA contamination?

51) Are you aware that mRNA as a platform has been known for decades to inherently have safety problems and that those problems were never resolved?

52) Are you aware that the Lipid nanoparticle delivery system is well documented as being far from perfectly safe, as there is no precise targeting system?

53) Do you know that documents Pfizer tried to conceal, but which they were forced to release by court order, indicated that their version of the COVID injections are associated with 1,291 different side effects — including Covid and including death?

54) Are you aware that Dr. Ryan Cole refers to Covid vaccines as “The Swiss Army Knife of injury and death”?

55) Are you familiar with the activism of Ronald F. Owens Jr. and Julie Threet?

My interview with Julie Threet:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-57/

My interview with Ronald F. Owens Jr.:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-65/

My interview with Ronald and Julie:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-95/

56) Do you know that over 17,000 Doctors signed a petition for the immediate removal of the Covid vaccines from the market?

https://doctorsandscientistsdeclaration.org/declaration/

57) Why would you trust any system that readily censored and silenced doctors who dissent from a profit-driven agenda?

58) Do you think the U.S. government that carried out operation Warp Speed is different than the government took our country into the catastrophic wars of the 21st century (Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and elsewhere)?

59) Would you prefer that your healthcare is individualized, or would you prefer for it to be based on a concept of one size fits all?

60) Do you value informed consent whatsoever?

61) Does it concern you whatsoever that our country is the most overmedicated society in the history of the world?

62) Are you aware that iatrogenesis is one of the leading causes of death in this country?

63) Are you aware that during Covid, people were censored, deplatformed and flagged as disinformation for recounting their own vaccine injuries?

64) Have you noticed an increase in the usage of the terms “died suddenly” and “died unexpectedly” since the “rollout” of the Covid vaccines?

65) Had you ever heard the term “turbo-cancer” prior to the “rollout” of Covid vaccines?

My interview with Dr. William Makis:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-25/

66) Are you familiar with the Substack of Professor Mark Crispin Miller?

https://open.substack.com/pub/markcrispinmiller?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

My interview with Professor Miller:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-22/

67) Is a large pharmaceutical corporation a philanthropic organization or a business?

68) Do you think that Covid was an organic public health emergency and the authorities did their best to respond to the crisis, or would you consider the possibility that there was a criminal component to this event which resulted in mass vaccination?

69) Is vaccinology the first human endeavor in the history of humanity in which perfection has been achieved?

70) Do you know what the leading cause of death associated with the Covid jabs is?

(Renal Failure — TheRealCDC.com)

71) Do you know what the second leading cause of death associated with the Covid jabs is?

(Pulmonary Embolism — TheRealCDC.com)

72) By what means can you confirm that the mysterious cancers that people are diagnosed with without definitive cause are not, in fact, the long-term effects of vaccination?

73) Why are pro-vaxxers not demanding improved standards and regulations and instead, on the contrary, tend to defend like attorneys unacceptably poor standards and regulations?

74) If a child growing up in decent, modern, “first-world” conditions does not receive a polio vaccine what is the probability they will die from polio and how do you go about confirming your answer?

75) Did it ever occur to you that it was inappropriate and unsafe to administer Covid shots at pop-up locations?

76) Did it strike you as suspicious when people were being offered free beer, burgers, pizza and donuts to receive covid injections?

77) Have you ever heard of vaccine induced brain injury?

78) Did you notice an increase in references to myocarditis and pericarditis after the “rollout”?

79) Tens of thousands of healthcare workers lost their jobs in New York State for refusing to comply with dehumanizing vaccine mandates — do you think they are all wacky conspiracy theorists or did they possibly know something based on their professional experience?

80) Did you see comedian Heather McDonald collapse (and fracture her skull) immediately after joking about all the vaccines she received?

81) Did you see Justin Trudeau’s lawyer collapse to the ground while forcefully defending vaccine mandates?

82) If vaccines are effective prophylactic interventions, why would you need other people to receive vaccinations for your vaccine to work?

83) Are you familiar with the metric of all cause mortality?

84) Do you think politicians receiving money from the pharmaceutical industry to promote invasive medical procedures is good for society?

85) Do you find it strange, or the least bit suspicious that a mysterious disease appears and within a matter of months multiple corporations managed to produce simultaneously, a vaccine for this mysterious disease?

86) Are you familiar with the term or concept of the Military Medical Industrial Complex?

87) If someone is trypanophobic (afraid of needles) shouldn’t that person’s right to not be injected be simply respected?

88) Shouldn’t the right of an autonomous person to say no always be respected without any threat of force or coercion?

89) Are you familiar with the case of Sean Hartman?

90) Are you familiar with the case of Earnest Ramirez Jr.?

91) Are you familiar with the case of Aubrynn Grundy?

My interview with Aubrynn’s Mother:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-51/

92) If we are not sure, how many people vaccines are saving exactly, and we are not sure how many people they are injuring on the other hand — is it not unethical to swap-out one group of people’s lives for another group of people’s lives?

93) Hepatitis is a disease spread by intravenous drug use and through sexual transmission — why does it make sense to administer a hepatitis vaccine on a baby, the day it is born?

94) Do you honestly not see how the government mandating rushed-to-market, experimental vaccines (while allowing and encouraging private corporations to do the same) sets a bad precedent?

95) Do you not notice the emerging biosecurity state and do you also not notice how vaccines are a significant part of that apparatus?

96) Does this quote ring a bell, “People could look back in a hundred years and identify the Coronavirus epidemic as the moment when a new regime of surveillance took over, especially surveillance under the skin”?

97) Have you heard the Nurse Michelle Talks Podcast?

https://www.nursemichele.com/

98) Have you heard The American Granddaughter Podcast?

https://rumble.com/user/americangranddaughter33

99) Have you heard The Bassline radio show?

thebassline.podbean.com/

https://youtube.com/@thebasslinepodcast?si=iKbZoBtc57Vw-Wmx

100) What in the hell is actually wrong with you?

Happy New Year Everyone!!