Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

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Rosemary Marshall's avatar
Rosemary Marshall
4d

Another great substack Jeremiah. Thank you.

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2 replies by Jeremiah Hosea and others
Sanity Jane's avatar
Sanity Jane
4d

So good, Jeremiah! I just love how no-nonsense you are 🙏🏽

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1 reply by Jeremiah Hosea
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