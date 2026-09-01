Whatever your endeavor, whatever your business, whatever your artform may be —solid building blocks are the foundation of good technique and good methodology. Likewise, if wrong ideas are the basis of our social and political understanding it is inevitable that we will find ourselves in a quagmire of confusion.

One of the sad, frustrating, disappointing and disorienting features of the Covid event was to see so many people — including people, I considered more or less astute and more or less well informed — bowing down to the biosecurity regime in such a mindless and unquestioning manner. It prompted me to coin the term, “the formerly astute.”

As my recent guest on The Bassline health-freedom radio show (episode 156) (1) Ben Velazquez stated wisely, “common sense should never be taken out of the equation.” Yet common sense was jettisoned so thoroughly during the Covid event that it is now fair to say “common sense”(2) is officially no longer common and is therefore a misnomer.

Let us review some basic concepts that are apparently not as basic as I thought. In this realm of confusion, hypnosis and mass-formation one may even be accused of being a “conspiracy theorist” (3) for pointing out some of these simple truisms.

1. The pharmaceutical industry is a business, not a philanthropic endeavor.

This shouldn’t have to be explained, but the pharmaceutical industry is driven by profit, not the well being of people. I have come to use the term military-medical-industrial-complex, a term that subsumes the military and pharmaceutical industrial complexes as they are inextricably linked. If one dies in service of the military, his or her death is deemed collateral damage. If a person dies in a hospital as a result of iatrogenic injury — it’s the same thing. Their MO is to pill you, bill you and kill you.

The pharmaceutical industry is driven by such profound cynicism that they would prefer a less effective more profitable “treatment” than a less profitable yet more effective treatment. In fact, they would and have actively gone to great lengths to suppress treatments that are less expensive, more practical and “holistic” in nature.

The pharmaceutical industry cannot make money off of a healthy population. What we call “healthcare” in the United States of America by now is a misnomer — as it is not guided by principles of health and is altogether lacking in care.

We have an awkward situation on our hands where that certain ilk of narrative-followers I have come to refer to as the Branch Covidians. They have all appointed themselves to be essentially pro bono attorneys for pharma. They scoff in reply to verifiable facts pertaining to agency capture, the felony backgrounds of the major pharmaceutical companies, the reality of iatrogenic injury and death, all-cause mortality data, gain of function, you name it. They don’t know their ass from their elbow. They don’t know sh!t from Shinola as the old saying goes but they are arrogant and demeaning in their reflexive defense of pharma (Big Harma). Hopefully some of them will wake up — many others will continue to learn the hard way.

2. It is not right or “okay” to force people to do things they do not want to do.

Of all of the Covid “vaccine” recipients what percentage of them globally and domestically, here in the U.S., did not want to receive the injection but succumbed to the coercion? I have spoken to many people who absolutely did not want Covid injections but ultimately did receive them anyway because they were put in a back-against-the-wall situation. Many of those people are now fraught with fear concerning the long-term effects of this act into which they were coerced. What are the health effects, both physically and psychologically, of living with a gnawing sense of anxiety and regret?

If someone is afraid of the dark, is it okay to grab them and lock them in a closet? If someone does not want to ride a roller coaster, is it okay to forcibly place them on a roller coaster? If someone is a vegetarian and you are not, is it okay to force that person to eat a porterhouse steak? Respecting people’s natural propensities and even their personal phobias, is basic, kindergarten level morality. “No means no” is a concept easily comprehended by children.

That we failed as a citizenry to stand up en masse to the bully tactics of the state is why I say “we missed our Muhammad Ali moment.”(4) That moment, sadly, can never be reclaimed.

Bullies, whether it’s a bully in grade school or the state bullying the people, should never be allowed to prevail. Yet we cannot instill values in children that have not been internalized by the adults of the society.

3. You don’t go messing with nature.

Mother Nature always has the final say. Let us also remember the axiomatic principle that, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.”

Through my considerable research over the past 5 years, reading articles, books and conducting numerous interviews — I have come to the conclusion that vaccination writ large is a detrimental practice. The idea that we can rewire our God-given immune systems without consequence, I believe is an erroneous one. Putting aside, however, the wider discussion of vaccination as a practice and looking specifically at the Covid injections — I will never understand why more people did not instinctively recoil at the idea of a “novel platform” that induces the body to produce foreign proteins.

mRNA is a bad idea on paper and a bad idea period. I can’t speak for others, but my body was not placed on this Earth to be experimented on, least of all on a cellular/genetic level. Likewise, I have no interest or desire in having nanotech inserted into my body. The lipidnanoparticle delivery system is by definition —nanotech.(5)

Between mRNA, the lipidnanoparticle delivery system and the plasmid DNA contamination that was discovered after the fact of the “rollout” we have three potential vectors of serious injury and death. Hence making the Covid injections the product with the widest side-effects profile of any “medication” in history.

On the subject of tampering with nature, the example of steroids comes to mind. In the short-term, steroids can provide an athlete with a level of strength they could not possibly achieve naturally, but in the longterm there will be health consequences. If steroids just made a person stronger, and that was it — we could all take tons of steroids be super-duper, strong and not worry about it. The reality is that steroids: disrupt the body’s natural endocrine balance, cause cardiovascular damage, hormonal and reproductive suppression, liver damage, osteoporosis — the list goes on. Again, the price of tampering with nature and thinking, we can enhance our bodies through synthetic means. Nature doesn’t appreciate our one-upsmanship and will certainly have the last laugh. (How does the saying go? “He who laughs last, laughs the hardest.”)

The science-fiction concepts of induced mutation, cyberneticism, injectable operating systems, etc — should remain in the realm of fantasy. Although it now appears that the past several decades of the public being exposed to these themes through television and Hollywood was not merely for our entertainment, but was in fact, intended to groom us and serve as a type of predictive programming intended to usher us towards transhumanist dystopia.

The Covid event when considered in its psychological, sociological, legal, economic, medical and biological aspects is quite an intricate affair. But before we get into the intricacies, the nuances and the jargon of all these various aspects of the matter, we must first make sure to be clear about all of the basic stuff.

(1) https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-8-14-26/

(2)

The Ole Black Sayings Jeremiah Hosea · December 31, 2024 One thing I learned in linguistics class at Hunter College is that there are two types of linguistics — prescriptive and descriptive. Both are exactly as their names would suggest. Prescriptive linguistics tells one how to speak. Descriptive linguistics observes the way people speak. Read full story

(3)

Conspiracy Theory? What do you mean? Jeremiah Hosea · August 2, 2023 The term "conspiracy theorist" was not a common phrase until it was thrust into more frequent public usage as a result of the 1967 CIA memo 1035960. At that time it was introduced to dissuade discussion and speculation related to the assassination of JFK. With the emergence of Covid19 and the subsequent biosecurity state, the terms "conspiracy theorist"… Read full story

"Conspiracy Theory" -- You're Misusing the Term Jeremiah Hosea · October 4, 2023 A conspiracy simply refers to a group of people with plans to do harm in some form or another. The definition is perfectly functional and applies very much to human behavior in general. From street crime, to corporate crime and governmental crime — unfortunately, people conspire all the time. As a general concept it's not that fancy. The key to the defi… Read full story

(4)

(5) My recent interview with Dr. Christina Parks where nanotech is mentioned at 46:12 https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-8-21-26/