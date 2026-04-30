Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

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Nancy Henderson's avatar
Nancy Henderson
Apr 30

The effect of the last few years is mind altering. The healing , if one is lucky enough to survive , is painfully slow and discouraging. Your articles make the journey easier when we are acknowledged it is healing. Thank you for your work, your interviews and your tireless efforts to support us all.

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3 replies by Jeremiah Hosea and others
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Fabian
Apr 30

Operation warped speed is largely responsible for this carnage and not one word of truth about it's disaster from anyone in the Trump administration. They are all murderers, or accessories to mass murder.

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3 replies by Jeremiah Hosea and others
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