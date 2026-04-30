When I look at the circles of my life, I see that something is wrong. Every group that I am, or was, a part of — has observed an inordinate level of injury and death. The circle that is my family, the circle that is the music community I was a part of, the circle of college friends, the circle that is my martial arts community — have all seen unusual instances of serious new health problems and even sudden death, since the rollout of the “safe and effective” injections.

As painfully obvious as it is to me what the common denominator is, the willful blindness and denial in these circles runs deep. As Mark Twain said famously, “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled.” And as Thomas Sowell brilliantly stated, “People will forgive you for being wrong, but they will never forgive you for being right—especially if events prove you right while proving them wrong.”

When I see people who were corralled and duped still repeating square-one propaganda and defending those who subjugated them, it is disheartening to say the least. It is surreal to see on social media, people who have decried me for speaking out against the killer vaccines, post things like, “I can’t believe we lost another one.” Or, “Why are so many people dying?” — as though they literally do not have a clue.

It would be too much to include in one article, it would constitute the content of an entire book, if I recollect all the anomalies I have observed and all the anomalies that have been reported to me since these toxic injections were unleashed.

The Covid shot had only been available for a matter of days by the time I first heard of an acute reaction to it. My Aunt in Houston told me about a friend of hers who took “the jab” and immediately flew into anaphylaxis, nearly losing his life. It was a few months later that I ran into the mother of one of my chess students in midtown Manhattan where she conveyed to me that she too had an anaphylactic reaction (in a situation where she did not want to take the shot but had to to keep her job).

The shots had not been available for very long by the time I had heard of multiple cases of people having eye issues. I strangely heard of more than one, more than two instances of people experiencing detached retinas, out of nowhere, with zero impact to the eyes, face or head. I have heard of, again more than one case, of people having persistent soreness, and even lack of mobility in the arm where they received their injections, months and even years after receiving their shots.

Since the rollout I have heard of more cases of blood clots than I have ever heard of in my life. Of course, I have known what a blood clot is for a long time, but I never personally knew anyone who had one. Then, these shots are introduced, and I suddenly know multiple people with blood clots. Does that not seem odd? This was further reinforced by cases of people that I do not know having blood clots. The famous television weatherman Al Roker was hospitalized with blood clots after promoting the shots on television and assuring the audience to run and get their injections as there was absolutely nothing to worry about. Two-sport phenom “Neon” Deon Sanders having blood clots, two toes amputated and now cancer?

Heart attacks. Kidney injuries. Skin issues. Autoimmune disorders. Tinnitus and loss of hearing. People “dying suddenly.” The range of adverse events being recorded unsurprisingly resembles the list of 1,291 possible “side effects” (effects) listed in the documents Pfizer hoped to keep concealed for 75 years.(1)

The term “died suddenly” was being used so continually that eventually the term “died unexpectedly” had to be employed just to mix it up a bit.

Does anyone remember basketball player Brandon Goodwin who nearly had his nascent career ended when he suffered seizing back pain and fatigue, nearly immediately after receiving his mandated injection?(2) Who remembers tennis player Jeremy Chardy who said the Covid shot forced him into retirement?(3) Damar Hamlin having a heart attack on Monday Night Football, ending the game as inconclusive.(4) Both teams ending the season with one less game on their records — I had never seen or heard of such a thing. Bronny James, son of the great LeBron James having a heart attack in the warmup before a college game?(5)

Why was there such little talk around the death of Hank Aaron? He received his shot publicly at the Morehouse School of Medicine and seemed perfectly fine — he was all smiles at the event. Two weeks after that fateful photo op he promptly died.(6)

Tiffany Dover the nurse who collapsed on television, moments after receiving her dose of the safe and effective jab(6) What person, after seeing that, says, “Yeah, I want to take that shot too”? Do you remember when Justin Trudeau’s attorney Gabriel Poliquin took to the podium to angrily, defend vaccine mandates and collapsed on stage right where he spoke?(7)

All normal stuff, right? Nothing to see here. Take a good solid look at Professor Mark Crispin Miller’s weekly “In Memory of those who Died Suddenly” column.(8) Read through that dense compilation and please tell me you honestly don’t see anything wrong. Tell me in earnest that you cannot make the connection.

In a sea of tragedy and haunting stories, I want to share my account of four guitarists. Of course I will not name names, as I do not wish to violate anyone’s privacy. These guitarists are all truly world class musicians, not just by skill but in terms of actual real-world accomplishments. They are people who have influenced me, people who have inspired me and people who I know and love.

I was in a rock band with guitarist number one. Everybody in the band was good, but he was great. Incredible feel, perfect timing, tons of chops and a great performer.

I had the honor of playing with him for a couple of years before he was scooped up by a successful commercial band and the rest was history.

Long story short, this brilliant musician was diagnosed with a heart condition shortly after receiving his mandated injections. He is still alive and still playing but as we all know, heart conditions are extremely serious.

Guitarist number two is another supercalifragilistic cat. He is the type of guy with who can play with virtuosity in any style. He too has played on some major pop gigs over the years. He is a great guitarist and great overall musician, with an incredible feel and sensibility as a producer.

I know for a fact he did not want to take the shot. He did so because he was taking care of his elderly mother and was being told he couldn’t enter the medical facilities where her appointments were if he was not “vaccinated.” After taking the shots against his natural instincts he was quickly diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer.

He was one of a few men I know personally who were suddenly diagnosed with prostate cancer within the same small window of time, all shortly after receiving “safe and effective” Covid “jabs.”

He is doing better now after a painful ordeal, but unlike so many who remain in denial, he knows it was the killer vaccine that put him in a fight for his life. He felt the shift after he took it.

Guitarist number three is one of my first music teachers. He taught me one of the most important things I ever learned in music and in life — the blues scale. He is a top-notch jazz guitarist who is a national hero in his native land for his extraordinary skill and accomplishments.

When I sent him information challenging the Covid narrative early on, he scolded me and we fell out of touch. Unlike most people who shunned me for my “anti-establishment” views, he reached out to me after about a year and we spoke.

After catching up a little bit, he said, “They got me — I have a damaged heart and I’m on a pacemaker. My cardiologist told me he is seeing more of these cases than he had ever seen before, since the rollout of the shots.”

Guitarist number 4 is a living legend and a mentor of mine. I owe some of my most incredible memories and experiences to this man. As a guitarist his style is completely inimitable. He is certainly one of the most unique musicians and human beings I have ever known.

When the shots first came out he called me. “Did you get your shot yet?” he asked. “Hell no” I replied. “You’re not going to be able to do any gigs if you don’t get your shot” he warned me.

It was only a few months later when he called me about a gig, “Jeremiah, are you ready to work?” “Of course I am. What do I have to listen to? When do we start rehearsing?” was my answer. We agreed on a rehearsal later that week.

A few minutes later he called me back, as though the conversation we had moments ago never happened. I knew something was up. Everyone keeping track of this ongoing emergency has heard of “turbo-cancer” by now, but less frequently discussed is the equally real phenomenon of “turbo dementia.”

I repeatedly tried to schedule rehearsals with him and we got together once, for a couple of hours. It was great, just like the good old days. Yet, after that one rehearsal, every time we tried to rehearse, we would schedule something and he would cancel day-of, saying that he wasn’t feeling well.

I pray for these four men and pray for the billions globally who on a case-by-case basis were either coerced or simply thought they were doing the right thing.

We still don’t have justice. We still don’t have treatment for the vaccine-injured and we still have not secured the historical record of these events. They (the poison pushers) have, and will continue, to memory-hole as much as possible — so we must remain vigilant.

Do what you can to document the injuries and deaths you think were quite possibly, or quite likely associated with the Covid injections. Write an article, make a video. If nothing else, make a list. Do not allow these atrocities to go undocumented. The more people speak out and the more documentation there is, the more difficult and ultimately impossible it will be to sustain the edifice of lies.

(1)

(2) https://www.peachtreehoops.com/2021/10/3/22706769/former-atlanta-hawks-guard-brandon-goodwin-claims-covid-19-vaccine-ended-his-season

(3) https://www.news24.com/sport/tennis/atptour/tennis-veteran-chardy-suspends-season-after-reaction-to-covid-jab-20210924

(4) https://youtube.com/shorts/S7VJ4CefnRE?si=aplGkb11RNIcGj1w

(5)

(6)https://www.msm.edu/news-center/coronavirusadvisory/Vaccinations/civilrightsleaders.php

(7)

(8) https://rairfoundation.com/fully-vaccinated-canadian-lawyer-suddenly-and-unexpectedly-collapses-during-emergencies-act-inquiry-video/

(9) https://substack.com/@markcrispinmiller1?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd