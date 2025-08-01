Remember the board game Clue? It was so popular it was turned into a movie. We are currently living in a worldwide game of Clue because we, the global public, just got subjected to the largest mass poisoning in world history, and yet we still don't know 5 and 1/2 years into this ongoing atrocity, the full scope of the crime that has been committed against us. Much evidence has been gathered and many puzzle pieces have been collected, but, nevertheless, this remains an unsolved crime. Who done it?

We don't have an answer to that final question, nor do we have answers to several other fundamental questions that I would like to present for consideration.

While The Branch Covidians can be counted on to deny, deflect, and obfuscate, it is the responsibility of Truthers, Stop the Shots activists, Vaccine Abolitionists — call us what you will — to continue to seek, grasp and avidly share the truth.

Covid-19 is an abbreviation which simply means Coronavirus Disease 2019. That in and of itself is strange because the Covid Pandemic was initially announced on January 30th of 2020 (not 2019), with lockdown measures being implemented in March of 2020. I suppose it's only fitting that this yellow brick road of confusion begins with a misnomer.

Coronaviruses were first discovered in the 1960s. Fast forward, less than four decades, and more or less at the turn of the millennium, we have Anthony Fauci along with his co-conspirators, involved in dangerous gain of function "research." Anyone pursuing synthetic means to enhance the pathogenicity of viruses has clearly never heard of Murphy's Law.

I strongly recommend that everyone look into the work of the late Francis Boyle (I wonder if his death is another one that should probably be investigated). He was the first person I was aware of to sound the alarm that COVID-19 was a bioweapon with its roots right here in the United States. I also recommend the work of Dr. David Martin who provides more receipts than anyone else I'm aware of, in terms of the long sordid history surrounding the weaponizing of coronaviruses.

If you want to research the Covid-19 event, the links I have provided above will give you ample material to pursue your inquiry. Yet with all the vast information that has been gathered, and in spite of all the brilliant minds who have done the gathering, we remain in the dark in terms of our ability to answer key questions.

The following are a handful of absolutely fundamental questions concerning the events of the past five and a half years that remain unanswered:

1) What was, what is "Covid"?

A good portion of what occurred during Covid was predicated on the misuse of the PCR test. When I say misuse, I mean that the PCR test was being used in precisely the manner that its inventor, Dr. Kary Mullis said to never do. He clearly said do not use PCR as a diagnostic tool. This intentional misuse of Dr. Mullis's invention was therefore fraudulent. Without this mechanism of fraud the Covid-19 event as we know it could not have occurred.

Subsequent to this misuse of Dr. Mullis's invention, we now have a new definition of a medical "case." Previously to refer to someone as a “case” meant they would be admitted for medical care, or at least that the person needed to undergo some form of treatment to treat his or her condition. Now, all of a sudden, a new system is created whereby anyone who tests positive on a test, even in the total absence of any symptoms is now deemed a "case."

In this atmosphere, people well into their 80s and 90s with multiple comorbidities can test positive on a PCR test and then have whatever serious, terminal illness that killed them not even mentioned on their death certificate with "Covid" supplanted in its place. At that point, we have fraud on top of fraud.

Next example is pertaining to children, the 0 to 18 demographic. Children were basically immune to Covid. COVID, for whatever it was, was an old person's disease. Average age of death — 82.5. Children who died of "Covid" were cancer patients and children sadly dying of other terminal illnesses who, again, tested positive on a PCR test, and were then fraudulently labeled Covid deaths in disregard of the actual condition that killed them. These fraudulent actions were then used to justify placing experimental, toxic, negative efficacy, potentially fatal Covid injections on the childhood vaccine schedule. The utter contempt for us, for our families and even for our children is hard to comprehend.

There are also the examples of people who died in auto accidents or from blunt trauma of one form or another, who were, yet again, tested for COVID and when the results returned as "Covid positive" — Covid was then supplanted over the real and obvious cause of death, whatever that may have been.

We also have the RLSD — The Record Level Source Data — compiled in The Real CDC by John Beaudoin. In that book, extremely tragic individual cases are highlighted where individuals had acute, severe, and ultimately fatal reactions to the killer vaccines, but because denying vaccine injury is a perfectly fine thing to do — there is specifically no mention of the vaccine as the cause of death but, instead Covid is the entry. This is sort of a kill two birds with one stone effect — deny a vaccine death on the one hand and generate another covid death on the other. Those distorted numbers then were used to scare people into taking the injection falsely marketed as a vaccine which ironically was the actual cause of death in the first place in many cases, as proven by John Beaudoin's work.

There were also large numbers of people who went to a doctor's office or hospital because they were not feeling well in one form or another, they took a covid test, tested positive, and then they were labeled Covid patients even though they had no respiratory symptoms whatsoever. This is incoherent because Covid is supposed to be the symptomology associated with the SARS virus and SARS stands for — Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. This literally means, people with sprains, people with digestive problems, people with no respiratory symptoms whatsoever were, and presumably are, being labeled as victims of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

Another term which everyone who lived through COVID is certainly familiar with is asymptomatic. So, if someone tested positive with no symptoms whatsoever, that means that the person tested positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome and therefore was classified as an asymptomatic carrier of severe acute respiratory syndrome. Do you notice the problem there? To say someone has an asymptomatic case of severe acute anything is a clear contradiction in terms and another example of how words were used to create confusion.

I recall two memes. One of them said, "The pandemic so deadly — we need 24/7 advertising to remember that it's happening. The disease so severe you need to be tested repeatedly to see if you have it." The 2nd meme, even more blunt than the first said, "Covid-19 existed in two places on Television and in the minds of people who watch television."

I'm not ready to get on board with the claim that there was no such thing as Covid, although I do understand why someone who never caught "Covid" (such as myself) might say such a thing considering the sea of lies and manipulation in which we found ourselves submerged.

I do, however, have to realistically take into consideration that I know many people who are not Branch Covidians but rather right side of history people who are under the impression that they caught Covid. It was generally accompanied by loss of taste and in more than one case the term "synthetic" was used as a description, saying that it was a virus or a sickness unlike anything they've experienced before. It was "different" is what I heard from some people.

So, in the context of all of this vast fraud and the ability to label any symptom whatsoever "Covid", what was Covid exactly?

2) Where did "Covid" go?

After being the center of attention for over 2 years Covid has really faded into the background. Covid was the new kid on the block, the big dog in the yard that made the other respiratory ailments back down and get out of the way.

Old fashioned colds and flus were practically unemployed thanks to COVID-19. Covid was getting all of the work for a couple of years, but now it's a mixed bag. After enjoying the limelight, Covid only shows up from time to time. From what I've noticed, it's only the Branch Covidians who ever get Covid nowadays. The idea of getting Covid is something that would not even occur to a so-called unvaccinated person at this point. Taking a Covid test, saying you have Covid — spells Branch Covidian.

Can a doctor, epidemiologist, virologist or someone explain what happened to Covid? To what other historical examples could it be compared? What is the medical explanation of a disease being a big deal for 2 years (certainly according to the government and the corporate media) and then just becoming no big deal? Of course, vaccine zealots will rush to claim that it was the "vaccines" that put Covid to bed. But everyone who watched the numbers knows that COVID-19 surged wherever the killer vaccines were introduced. It even appeared to create Covid outbreaks in places where there was basically no Covid until the injections appeared, like Vietnam.

So, someone tell me, where did Covid go?

Did it just decide to take its ball and go home?

3) What's the explanation for how Covid spread and how it did not spread?

The story we were told about Covid-19, was that it leaked out of a laboratory where gain of function "research" was being conducted. Of course, it wasn't released intentionally! GoF "research" was only being conducted with the well-being of the human race and the most noble goals in mind!

After implausible theories involving a bat (species not found in Wuhan), a pangolin, a wet market and a biologically impossible evolutionary leap were debunked, those steering the narrative finally admitted that a lab-leak theory was the most plausible.

I never saw Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, or Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus even attempt to provide a technical explanation of how “Covid-19” leaked out of the lab. By what means? Is there an official statement or a document that was issued providing a detailed explanation as to how this lab leak, which they denied and dismissed as conspiracy theory in the first place, occurred?

Peter Daszak, one of the leading conspirators most deeply implicated in this global crime, was assigned to investigate the Wuhan lab. Sending him to lead the investigation was a total conflict of interest and clear indication of an inside job. After his "investigation" he quickly determined that the virus was natural, and not leaked from the Wuhan lab — a finding that turned out to be untenable. Of course he was never reprimanded or even questioned.

In any case, according to the theory, this Covid virus somehow got out of the lab — stuck to the bottom of someone's shoe or whatever — and then this ambitious virus went from person to person to person — managing to infect people in every recognized and unrecognized territory in which humans reside on this planet. Is that really what happened? It just went from person to person like a word of mouth campaign?

I find it puzzling and I would say suspicious how Covid supposedly went from Wuhan, to Northern Italy and then followed the money to New York without hitting India or other neighboring countries in Asia in the first place. It came back around to hit those targets, but first it wanted to head directly over to Wall Street.

It decided to make a media appearance in New York is what it seemed, and then from there, it would go on a roundabout, hitting different hot spots. As described in Professor Denis Rancourt's “There Was No Pandemic,” the virus — or whatever it was — did not spread in an equidistant manner.

Many people also raised obvious questions like, how come the homeless were not completely wiped out by this novel virus? Homelessness increased considerably during and after Covid primarily from the devastating economic effects of lockdown policies. The homeless from New York, to LA, from Seattle, to Miami should have been devastated, right? Why weren't they?

When Amazon, McDonald’s, and other major corporations were allowed to continue operating while mom and pop businesses were forced to close, how come there wasn't an outbreak in an Amazon factory where everyone in the factory got sick? I kept my eyes open for those articles and didn't find one.

After looking at the question of how Covid spread around the world, we have to look at the question of how Covid failed to spread, even in confined spaces. There were many examples, I knew of several first hand, where one person in a household got extremely ill and tested positive for Covid. Yet while recovering over the next week or possibly two, the sick individual then failed, thankfully, to transmit this Covid to anybody in his or her household which many times also included vulnerable family members as in people over 70 with pre-existing conditions.

How is it possible that a virus can start in Wuhan China, spread from person to person to person infecting one diddy bopper after another and then completely fail to spread in a room with four, or five, or more candidates to catch and continue spreading the novel virus?

We also have to ask about people such as myself who never got sick whatsoever. When a pandemic virus supposedly spreads all around the world and a large percentage of people don't get sick at any point throughout the whole ordeal, shouldn't there be more interest in why they, we, did not get sick? Was it a blood type thing? Was it a genetic thing? Is it because we didn't succumb to the fear? This question should be applied with special interest to frontline medical workers, who were exposed to hundreds of covid patients and never got sick like my guest on The Bassline episode 87, nurse Helena Krizek.

Some people got a little bit sick, some people got very sick, some people didn't get sick at all. Some people showed respiratory symptoms, others, tested positive but showed no respiratory symptoms at all. Can someone please explain how this pandemic virus was spread again?

4) Why did they need to inject everybody?

If you go back to the early days of Covid, the heads of state who took the lead in creating the hysteria were talking "vaccine" from the very beginning, almost as soon as they mentioned Covid. It was determined that vaccination was the only solution. That was always the plan. It is also why it was so important to suppress effective treatments like Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin and Nitazoxanide. They had something that they wanted to inject into everybody and they, the world leaders and their vast minions, were all in agreement that this needed to be done.

I find it strange to take personal interest in someone else receiving an invasive medical procedure. That so many people were so easily recruited into poison pushing is something I will never fully understand. Medical decisions are supposed to be personal in nature. How did so many people agree, all at one time, that medical privacy was irrelevant? How did so many people agree that one-size-fits-all medicine was a good idea — when the opposite is true? We should be moving away from one size fits-all medicine.

The rollout, as they called it, immediately took the form of a full court press. They ran the gamut. They went from fear — to free beer. They went from a moral appeal of "protect your neighbor" to outright coercion. Ultimately, as we know, they resorted to mandates, locking people out of civil society and preventing people from returning to their places of employment. All of that, for what exactly? What did they need inside of us?

Was it all part of a depopulation agenda as many suggest? These shots are killing people no doubt and they are injuring a lot of people, but the increased death rate has not put a dent in the world population. Just as Covid did not wipe out the human race, neither have the shots — so far.

Is this a global version of "mowing the lawn" to borrow the dehumanized language of the Israeli government? Are they counting on the long-term effects, playing the long game so to speak?

Or, was their goal to injure people, and the people who died outright were just collateral damage? Was their goal to provide Big Harma with more customers, lifetime customers?

People who would need lots of pills and expensive treatments for the duration of their shortened lives?

I know some people get uncomfortable about this conversation, but we have to ask the question — were injectable operating systems installed in people's bodies under the guise of “Covid vaccination”? This was first mentioned on The Bassline radio show with my esteemed guest doctor Alim Muhammad who has appeared for two interviews. He says unequivocally, we have been connected to the internet of bodies.

I've heard a lot of theories, but I still want to know — why did they need to inject everyone?

Remember when they were injecting zoo animals?

5) Who orchestrated this mass-poisoning? Who are the puppet masters?

At the beginning of this article, I referenced the game Clue, and as we know, murder mysteries are always “who done it”? Not, “how done it” and not “why done it” — always “who done it”?

Who did this? Who set out to poison the global public? Who aspired to injure us, kill us, and alter us on a genetic level as a species? Are we sure the origins of this evil is human? That was a question I heard raised by Dr. Lee Merritt and I think it is a valid one.

Who resides at the top of the pyramid? Who has the power to puppeteer all the world leaders at the same time? Who could have Biden, Putin, and Xi of China all reading from the same script?

Where is their base of operations? Do they have a central headquarters? Do they reside in DC? Do they reside in Geneva? Antarctica?

Domestically, the COVID operation was apparently orchestrated by our own Department of Defense.

This is well documented in the work of Sasha Latypova, whose name I invoked above. But is the DOD issuing orders to foreign governments? Were they the grand orchestrators of this event on a global scale or just responsible for their own regional chapter of the operation?

I could speculate endlessly and have a mountain of fodder to do so, but the question remains, who done it?

Who orchestrated this mass poisoning of the global population?