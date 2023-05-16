The left is dead. Covid killed the left. It wasn't the covid disease that killed the left, it was the covid propaganda, the covid narrative and the covid agenda.

Courage is the essence of the revolutionary mindset, yet ironically, would-be revolutionaries were completely cowed by the fear induced by the announcement of a “global pandemic.” The definition of pandemic was recently changed (based now on contagiousness not lethality) and the new definition was perfectly useful for this new biosecurity initiative. The left, seemingly in a state of hypnosis, forgot the history of the state. They forgot the state is perfectly willing to lie on an enormous scale. They forgot the state has a penchant for genocidal policies and actions. Taking recent history alone, they forgot about Afghanistan, they forgot about Iraq, they forgot about Libya, they forgot about Yemen -- they forgot about Flint Michigan.

The hallmark of the left was that we stood up for the working class. We stood up for the common man and woman. We identified with the common man and woman for we are the common man and woman. But when the covid narrative appeared on our television screens we lost all our composure. We forgot where we came from. We forgot who we were dealing with. We forgot who the enemy was. Many of us, sadly, not only did not fight against the emerging evil, we became the foot soldiers and the attack dogs of the new biosecurity agenda. Once we succumb to their experimental injections, it was over. Ballgame over. We gave them our bodies. After that, there is nothing left to give.

A leftist is supposed to be indignant when insult or injury is inflicted upon the people. In this case, unlike anything I've ever seen before, leftist remained perfectly silent about a myriad of detrimental policies. We asked none of the obvious questions. What was supposed to be an ongoing critique of capital and power relations was suddenly suspended. As the plot escalated from mysterious pandemic disease appearing out of nowhere to the warp speed rollout of experimental so-called vaccines to the mandating of those experimental products -- the left was nowhere to be found. We had nothing to say on behalf of the thousands of teachers or the thousands upon thousands of healthcare workers who lost their jobs for "noncompliance." When we failed to stick up for teachers, healthcare workers, firefighters and all the other working-class people who were suspicious enough and brave enough to resist pharma-driven government mandates, we ceased being the left in any meaningful sense whatsoever. If you are a real leftist, if you were a real leftist, you have to understand this. It was your job to speak up and stand up for the people. When you didn't do that, you stopped being left, and that was the end of it. How outrageous to tell someone that they need to take experimental drugs to go to work. Yes, that is a violation of Nuremberg, and if you claim that it isn't -- once again -- you're disrespecting The People. You're showing disregard for our basic human rights. You're setting very low standards for us. "My body my choice", unless I don't want to take dangerous experimental gene based injections mandated by the government -- hypocritical.

More than sympathize, a leftist empathizes with the people. A leftist does not deride a person for their very reasonable suspicions. A leftist doesn't disdain someone for their distrust of government and large corporations. On the contrary. Any true leftist, any liberator, shares those sentiments. When you label someone "anti-vaxxer", and then use that term to shut down all discourse and prevent the asking of reasonable questions, simply because a person has rejected the latest injection being aggressively pushed on them by pharma, you are employing a well established and favorite technique of our oppressors. The black "thug", the arab "terrorist" and now the anti-vaxxer (whoo), who is only to be subdued and never dignified with negotiation. When the term "conspiracy theorist" is used patronizingly and dismissively, it implies a normalcy and equanimity that was never achieved. Yet "conspiracy theorist" was another term used sweepingly to dismiss anyone who dared to ask even a flat-footed question about what the hell was going on.

With the left defeated, we can now only reflect. The bad news is we were defeated viciously and unceremoniously. The good news is, we can stop kidding ourselves. There's no more pressure to pretend that we are ready to see this through until the end.