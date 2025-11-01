The Covid event can be viewed and understood from many different vantage points. It could and should be examined in its scientific and medical aspects, in its economic and political aspects, in its philosophical and psychological aspects, and in general should be examined from every point of view possible.

I would like to take the time here, however, to consider the Covid event to be a psy-op that was made possible by the low self-esteem of the victims. As a people, and by “people” I mean the global citizenry, the human race — us — we have been so beleaguered, so downtrodden and so demoralized that in that decisive moment that came in the form of dehumanizing medical mandates, we didn’t have the wherewithal to stand up for ourselves. A significant, but surprisingly small percentage of people, stood up for freedom, body autonomy and the right to say No. We, medical freedom activists, were passionate and we were right in our convictions, but our effort was not enough to coalesce into a critical mass.

It would be incorrect to reduce the entire psychological landscape of what happened during Covid to exclusively a question of self-esteem. For example, some people genuinely thought they were doing the right thing for themselves and society by being injected. Some people had the conviction that receiving the injection was a sacrifice they had to make for the stability of their families — keeping their homes, paying school tuitions, etc.

Nevertheless, I think the self-esteem question is worth examining especially before venturing into more elaborate psychological theories to explain what occurred. I am certain that if we as individuals, as nations and as a human race demonstrated a stronger sense of dignity, the poison pushers would have been stopped dead in their tracks.

The tone with which authorities communicated to us, the public, was patronizing and implied that we all agreed to be subjected to technocratic rule. Several different aspects of the event, the mandates in particular, were all put in place to denigrate us collectively. Initially, as self-respecting people, we should have noticed when we were being spoken to in a disrespectful manner. When it came to the application of actual policy, we were infantilized. We were treated as though we were hopelessly incapable of making intelligent assessments and decisions for ourselves.

Pushback en masse should have been automatic, but instead it was mostly an attitude of powerlessness that was displayed. We, the human race, folded like a tent in the wind.

Self-esteem in this context means:

— Recognizing when people are being coercive towards us.

— Not being willing to be experimented on.

— Understanding that our lives are worth more than any job and even more than any career.

— Always being grounded in our right to say No.

— Being clear about the fact that our rights are being violated when the violation of our rights is occurring. Not being an apologist/not making excuses for the perpetrators.

Please forgive me, I don’t mean to make light of the back-against-the-wall situation many were forced into. It must be stated, however, that when someone plainly decides to take a suicide shot to retain their job they are failing to understand something very simple and very important -- your life is worth more than any job. Furthermore, you can’t do your job if you’re dead. And you also cannot enjoy the money that you have earned from working at your job when you are dead. So self-preservation is paramount.

Mattais Desmet, author of The Psychology of Totalitarianism gets us into the ballpark with his theory of Mass Formation. (Some also use the term, which I personally prefer — Mass Formation Psychosis.) But we need more psychologists who were on the right side of history taking the time to unfurl and unpack the mechanisms by which this Mass Formation Psychosis took hold.

While the input of Right Side of History psychologists like Dr. Joseph Sansone* would be particularly useful — I call on all people of good will, expert and non-expert alike, to document their experiences during covid by whatever means possible, as well as possible. We cannot allow the real story of what occurred to be erased by the tides of history. Yet equally important is that we take the time to understand how we were psychologically preyed upon in this manner and why the techniques used against us were so effective.

Human psychology is replete with variation and nuance. The experience, the effects and the interpretation of the Covid event vary from person, to person, to person. It never boils down to the overly simplistic binaries that we are spoon-fed in the form of “pro-versus-anti.”

Some people eagerly lined up to be lab rats for a pat on the head and a jellybean. Others were more or less indifferent and “did what they had to do” as required by their jobs. Some felt truly dreadful about the decision they were being coerced into making, but ultimately succumbed to the pressure. Some simply thought they were doing the right thing, as I acknowledge earlier. And, again, a depressingly small percentage of the population stood their ground and spoke up on behalf of their own dignity.

Inalienable rights should be just that — inalienable. Allowing any one of those rights to be jettisoned or even compromised is guaranteed to become a slippery slope leading to more violations against us.

We should always have a right to say no. We should always have a right to opt-out. We should always have a right to not purchase, to not consume. Under no circumstances should we ever be forced to participate in the marketplace. Our participation in any given market should always be of our own volition and on our own accord.

I should not have the right, in fact no one should have the right, to force a vegetarian to eat a hamburger. If an individual is not a fan of American football, no one should be able to force him or her to watch the Super Bowl.

The total emancipation of the human race, once and for all, is a beautiful aspiration. Yet it is an aspiration that will certainly remain unfulfilled as long as we, the human race, are inclined to bend over whenever the ruling class says so.

