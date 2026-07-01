Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

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Arjun's avatar
Arjun
8d

> How can our right to personal sovereignty be undermined so easily? How can our right to say “No” be bypassed so readily?

All people gotta do is not accept their offer and stand by it

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
8d

I share your sentiments. I'm doing my part with my newsletter. The percentage of the population who finds my work compelling is small, but I'm doing what I can. Some people are moved by their intuition, others by faith, others by reason, others by true stories. I analyze research, which interests some.

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