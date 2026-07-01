If You Think Nothing Could Possibly Be Wrong

The vaccine agenda is raging out of control. If you think I am exaggerating, or you think I am simply wrong, or if you frankly just do not know what I am talking about — please listen to my latest interview with Alix Mayer(1) of the Free Now Foundation(2).

The state of California is aggressively pushing an agenda whereby students are required to take more and more vaccines to attend school. Simultaneously they are now overruling the right to receive religious or medical exemptions. Doctors who provide medical exemptions are being not just censored and censured, but are having their licenses threatened by the state medical board. Likewise medical exemptions are being arbitrarily overruled with no inquiry into the individual cases or the basis for the exemption. Overruling the right to a religious exemption, as I have commented before, is tantamount to the state declaring itself to be God.

California is now bypassing the federal government and has turned the California Department of Public Health into its own jurisdiction. This was introduced in September 2025 with the inauguration of the West Coast Health Alliance where California joined forces with 3 other vaccine crazy states — Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii.

New York is not far behind in some areas and is in some cases worse. While not currently mandated across the state — New York City specifically requires the annual flu vaccine for children (6–59 months) attending city-regulated daycares, Head Start, pre-K, or nursery schools.

—California

—Connecticut

—Maine

—New York

These are the states referred to as the “medical-exemption-only” states because they have all removed entirely the possibility of a religious or philosophical exemption. To say “medical-exemption-only” is still somewhat of a misnomer for the reasons I just highlighted:

1) The state is arbitrarily overruling exemptions and 2) Doctors willing to provide those exemptions are being attacked professionally and legally.

While the four aforementioned states seem to be the frontrunners in this vax-crazy/pharma-driven/biosecurity protocol and agenda almost all states mandate vaccines like MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) and DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus Acellular Pertussis) for preschool entry.

Even in the gun loving state of Texas these inoculations are being mandated for young children — the main difference being that they still, as of now, have preserved the right to present a religious or philosophical exemption. But this leads us to the most obvious of questions: why do we as “free people” in a “free society” need an “exemption” or permission from the state or any other entity to opt out of an invasive medical procedure of any kind? Bear in mind, this is not a question of our right to do something, this is a question of our right to not have something done to us.

How can our right to personal sovereignty be undermined so easily? How can our right to say “No” be bypassed so readily?

I am wondering, where are all the different groups that should be standing up to this? Where are all the libertarians? Where are all the religious people who believe in our right to not have our God-given temples, our bodies, desecrated? Likewise where are those same people to say to the state, “No! You are not God! You CANNOT overrule my religious exemption! You CANNOT force me to defile myself, or my children!”? Where are the Black power advocates on this issue? Do they not see that dehumanizing medical mandates are a form of “supremacy.” It is not coherent to bellyache over white-supremacy without a firmly established template of bodily autonomy being part of that equation. Where are the parents saying, “Wait a second — are we not overmedicating our children in this society?” Likewise, where are the parents saying, “Why are you ignoring those other parents that are saying clearly and unequivocally that their children were injured by vaccines?” Where are the free-market advocates to say that I should not/we should not under any circumstances be forced into commercial interactions with any particular company or companies? When those companies are additionally granted liability protections for the harms caused by their products, the proposition goes from unacceptable — to unacceptable and completely beyond the pale.

Yet this abdicating of our rights and sovereignty has become completely commonplace, “the norm”, if you will, across this vast country that boldly claims to be the “land of the free and the home of the brave.” However, we are not free and we are showing insufficient bravery in confronting the fact, and facing the reality, that we are not “free.” Without bodily autonomy “freedom” is a fantasy at best.

If one takes the time to look into the vaccine driven legislation being implemented in New York, California and replicated elsewhere — they will notice that the national vaccine agenda is being driven in a calculated way with a great deal of impetus behind it.

The very same misleaders (they are not leaders in any meaningful sense of the term) that are completely ineffectual, or outright incompetent, in addressing blatant social ills, are completely unfettered when it comes to their poison-pushing. Gruesome Gavin Newsom has done nothing to address the blight of “Skid Row” in Los Angeles -- but he is very focused and determined when it comes to mandating vaccines and stripping away parental rights. The same is true of “The Quarantine Queen” Kathy Hochul here in New York State. She has nothing to offer in the way of addressing poverty, homelessness or the declining state infrastructure, but she is totally locked-in when it comes to making sure our children receive as many toxic vaccines as possible.

If we expand the lens and look globally, vaccines are a huge business receiving massive subsidies. Please listen to my interviews with Dr. Meryl Nass(3) where she talks about the plans that have been set in motion, involving the World Health Organization and others (such as GAVI and CEPI), to hypervigilantly seek out “viruses” of “pandemic concern” and then use techniques to rapidly deploy vaccines that will be produced out of manufacturing centers situated all around the world.

The WHO was officially launched in 1948, with its purported objective being to improve health around the world. There is limited evidence that it has succeeded in doing so whatsoever. What is clear, however, is that it is being used to bypass the normal apparatus and regulations of the state. This is particularly problematic considering its power is driven by private donors with its leading contributor being the philanthropath Bill Gates (of Hell).

The pretext of “public health” (a dubious concept) is being used to ram through an aggressive power/profit-driven agenda that circumvents any reasonable scrutiny or democratic processes. The WHO also seeks to turn what were previously recommendations into requirements for travel and participation in social life.

As we look at the modus operandi of the pro-vax cabal, it is important that we do not succumb to naivete. We can dismiss offhand that their operations are motivated by a sincere desire to improve the conditions of the human race. If that were their motivation, there would be a much greater emphasis on ending global poverty and providing healthy food and potable water to the vast areas of the world where those fundaments of health are not readily available.

So my question to you, my astute readers, is what do we do to augment this conversation? How do we get people to realize that it is not unwise to question if it is actually a good idea to have products containing Aluminum, Formaldehyde, Mercury, Aborted Human Fetal Cells, Pig Gelatin, Cow Blood and Polysobrate injected into our bloodstreams and delivered directly to our internal organs — on the contrary, it is wise. Furthermore, my question is not how do we “speak truth to power” but rather, how do we “speak truth to people”? There are so many among us who have been convinced that children should rightfully be subjected to an endless litany of shots. They are convinced that the “need for vaccination” is “settled science” (no science being properly conducted is “settled”). They are convinced of the legitimacy of mandates. They say, “we have always had mandates” as though there are not endless examples of things that have been done for a long time that were, and are, wrong.

The public needs to be made aware of not only the harms of vaccination, but also the false history that conceals those harms, while perpetuating the lie that the human organism cannot survive in its natural environment without being subjected to a seemingly endless array of “shots.” We also need to take into serious consideration the way vaccines are being used to spearhead the world-wide bio-security agenda. The shots are a significant component of the neo-feudalistic control grid being slowly but steadily unveiled across the planet.

Anything being upheld as beyond question is precisely what needs to be questioned. Wherever discourse is being discouraged is exactly where discourse needs to take place. Anytime we are being told “there is nothing to see here” it means take a good hard look.

(1) https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-149-6-26-26/

(2) FreeNowFoundation.org

(3) https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-5/

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-77/