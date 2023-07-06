Let's get right to the point. If you took the Trump vaccine, you're a Trump supporter. This is beyond debate. The hallmark of Trump's one term administration was his “Operation Warp Speed”, rushed-to-market, experimental fake-vaccines (MAGA-jabs). Receiving a medical intervention is a far more significant action than casting a frivolous vote — it is not reasonable to argue otherwise — and this is why my premise is beyond debate.





There is so much allegory in mythology, literature, film and comic books referencing and warning of the risk in life of merging with what you hate. "Hate", a word forbidden by my grandmother, should not be indulged in whatsoever. That was one of the many things grandma was right about.





Yes, it was perplexing and yes it was absurd when we saw the paradox of merging with what you hate played out across society, when people received Trump's autograph in their bloodstream in the form of experimental, rushed-to-market, fake-vaccines that were ultimately faker than the fake news that Trump famously and frequently referenced. The failure and the dangers of the fraudulent so-called vaccines that do not stop infection, do not stop transmission and have injured and killed unbelievable numbers of people — is not the focus of this Substack. This is about people. This is about us. This is about the phenomenology (the philosophical study of the structures of experience and consciousness) of what is occurring in our society. Let's retrace our steps and review some recent history.





Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both, in their own independent interviews, said they were suspicious of Trump's vaccines.



"If Donald Trump says we should take it, I'm not taking it..." was a direct quote from Kamala Harris. Biden said, "Who is going to take the shot? Are you going to be the first to sign up and say give me the shot?" He asked this question with total incredulity and sarcasm in his voice as though a person would be an abject imbecile to do such a thing. These are direct quotes from the now vice president and president respectively. They also then said in other interviews, that they wouldn't and couldn't mandate the vaccines when they became available. Nancy Pelosi and Anthony Fauci both parroted this message. We know what happens next, Biden took office and promptly mandated the franken-jabs for federal workers and the military while encouraging private corporations to do the same (which many were eager to do). (Yay control! Yay cohersion!) As we all know, the penalty for not receiving your mRNA injection is you lose your job, you can't go to the museum, you can't go to a ball game, you can't go to a restaurant, you can't go to a music venue, etc. Those who didn't comply were effectively evicted from civil society. (You don't want to experiment with your body in a liability free arrangement with criminal corporations? How dare you!)





Through these actions, Biden completely contradicted the statements he made just months prior. He did so seamlessly, knowing both his constituency and corporate media wouldn't call him out. He knew they would practice amnesia with him. He flip-flopped and then acted in a totalitarian way against those who didn't flip flop with him. In the most bizarre manner, from his presidential podium, he whispered like a sinister villain in a horror movie, that he was, "losing his patience with the unvaccinated." As bizarre as his horror movie like whispering, was the attitudes and behavior of his zombie like followers. Synthetic-left, blue-anon types started aggressively wielding the assumption that if you didn't take the Trump vaccine you are a Trump supporter. What an absurd assertion! How do you figure that? I agreed with what Biden and Harris said originally! I didn't trust the Trump vaccine in the first place and I never changed my mind. How can a person be punished for not flip-flopping? How can a decent society penalize people for holding to their own, very reasonable convictions — especially in regard to their own health? Furthermore, how is it possible that people care so little about the fact that their leaders, the people they voted for, lie so blatantly to their faces? I mentioned comic books earlier, was some sort of sci-fi technology used to erase everyone's short-term memory as it pertains to certain subjects?





Civilized people are supposed to respect and value history, but what's the point of history if we don't remember or care what happened a couple of months ago? Just as Biden said he wouldn't trust the Trump vaccine and then promptly mandated it, Trump on the other hand proudly declared himself, "The Father of the Vaccine." So please, explain to me how it makes sense to assume someone is a Trump supporter because they rejected what was ultimately the hallmark of his administration. Likewise, explain to me how it was a contradiction of Trump to participate in his crowning "achievement" — the emergency use authorization of injections that were falsely marketed as vaccines and ultimately turned out to be negative efficacy products that he refuses to denounce to this day. This is reality turned on its head.





This Substack was inspired by resistance on the front lines of the medical freedom movement. Kaoru Wang was protesting for her bodily autonomy alongside other freedom fighters when someone rudely yelled at them, "Trump supporters!" To which she replied, without hesitation (the timing was part of what made it so perfect), "You took the Trump vaccine! You're the Trump supporter!"

