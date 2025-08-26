Jeremiah’s Substack

Stephen Verchinski
Stephen Verchinski
3d

Not only the PREP Act elimination but a complete overhaul if not elimination of the WHO incorporated by reference to each state's also flawed Public Health Emergency Acts brought to us by Bill Gates and the miscreants at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security.

Rob D
2d

Even more important, are the mindsets of the people who believe that just because we are told there is an "emergency" that we have to go along with it. NO we don't. If just a decent percentage of the population would stop playing along with everything the government does every time someone in this corrupt, evil bureaucracy waves their magic pen, we could stop so much of this without any kind of repeal. We must start realizing we still have all of the power. There's 350 million of us and less than 1000 of them. Peaceful resistance. Becoming ungovernable (in other words NOT "doing what we're told" when it doesn't make sense or align with our values). Saying NO. Walking away from a business that says you have to put on a "mask" to walk to the table in a restaurant. Walking out of a "doctor's" office when they tell you, or your child, needs "catch-up" doses of "vaccines." Growing our own food or being part of a community garden. Putting items back on the shelf when we find that that manufacturer is supporting liberty destroying policies and/or going along with whatever the government says. STOP asking "permission" to do everything (asking, "is that legal" every time we want to do something for ourselves or our family that doesn't hurt anyone else). The list is endless. So, yes, let's repeal! Repeal all of this madness. But, again, more importantly, let's STOP waiting for the government to solve all of our problems! Stop waiting for some kind of legislation to pass before you can be granted freedom that WE ALREADY HAVE. Don't wait for the cancerous food coloring to be taken out of cereal by the government... um, STOP BUYING THE CEREAL. Opt out. Stay strong. Stay courageous. Say NO. We have the power. Let's start using it for heaven's sake!

