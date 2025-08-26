One repetitive theme in history is that the powerful use their power to make themselves more powerful. This continued self-reinforcement ultimately takes a tremendous toll on society. It results in corporations that are too big to fail and too big to jail. It also results in legislative monstrosities such as the PREP Act.

A Brief History and Description of The PREP Act

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, or PREP Act, was introduced in 2005 by the George W. Bush administration in response to Hurricane Katrina. Between the two catastrophic wars Bush started and the other legislative abomination he introduced in the form of the Patriot Act (signed in 2001), the PREP Act is largely underappreciated in terms of how absolutely terrible it is. It gives corporations the ability to injure the public with impunity.

The PREP Act is a nasty follow-up to the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Compensation Act which outrageously grants vaccine manufacturers legal indemnity. It is also the precursor to the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted during Covid which served to facilitate the vast crimes of the past five and a half years.

Just as Obama promptly extended the Patriot Act introduced by the Bush administration (after pretending to be Bush's political rival), Biden extended Bush's PREP Act to 2029 when it was set to expire in 2025. It is the two party illusion, the one-party-pretending-to-be-two phenomenon that I have described in previous articles (1), at its finest — two wings on the same eagle.

As Guy Debord, author of the masterpiece Society of the Spectacle, stated so insightfully "Protection is always the pretext." The PREP Act grants manufacturers, hospitals, and other institutions the "right" to harm us, the public, without any fear of consequences as long as their actions are purportedly being done in an attempt to “save us” in the face of an "emergency." There is, of course, no standard for what constitutes an “emergency.” Within this framework an "emergency" is something that is arbitrarily determined.

What makes the PREP Act a particularly diabolical document is that it is specially crafted to overrule the Constitution or any state’s rights that are theoretically in place to protect us from federal overreach. Congress is powerless in the face of the PREP Act. It grants inordinate power to HHS in particular and puts us at the tender mercy of our self-proclaimed saviors in the face of anything they deem, again arbitrarily, to be an "emergency." Whatever "countermeasures" they decide are necessary will be implemented.

The PREP Act is tantamount to a license to kill. Its powers can and have been used to obliterate our fundamental rights. It clearly incentivizes the creating of emergencies. It is a lubricant that allows the rough process of disaster capitalism to be executed with far greater ease. In the words of attorney Ray Flores, the PREP Act is "public enemy number one."

James Roguski

James Roguski is thoughtful and insightful. I have had the honor of interviewing this gentleman twice (2) on my medical freedom focused radio show The Bassline, and I learned a great deal from those two conversations. James is a prolific author on Substack (3) and his Substack is replete with information on this subject. He is very generous with his time and knowledge. He is also very active and engaged in a variety of different areas. He is at the forefront of the rapidly growing movement to have the PREP Act repealed.

James has put forth a remarkable effort, which is ongoing, to educate the public about the horrors of the PREP Act. He has taken the initiative to launch two important websites that I ask you to visit, utilize and share vastly:

RepealThePREPAct.com — to educate people about the problem.

RepealThePREPAct.org — where you can sign the actual petition demanding the repeal of the insidious document that is the PREP Act.

I told James that I would write this article and I am honored to do so. His efforts are noble. His dedication is inspiring, and the evils that he has highlighted are tragically real. A great deal of damage has already been done. The PREP Act is a runaway train that sets the stage for further abuses and many abuses have been inflicted already. Yet the average American is completely unaware of its content or ramifications, and that is something we need to change.

A Call to Action

The movement to repeal the Prep-Act is nonpartisan. It transcends the red coat versus blue coat paradigm. All rational people should agree that our rights should not be steamrolled so easily. No corporation should be shielded from liability. To grant such shields encourages reckless behavior that can help easily venture into what would normally be considered criminal behavior.

Mobilizing to overturn the PREP Act can be an incredible point of unity for people from all different political backgrounds. It can be a great opportunity to first, educate the public and then actualize our power as a unified citizenry.

Once this god awful legal document has been repealed, that can then lead to a snowball effect leading to other counterproductive legislation being repealed, rescinded and overturned — a domino effect if you will. The oligarchy, the new world order people — the ones who arrogantly refer to themselves as the “men of best quality” have to be put on notice. The public is waking up and making more people aware of what the PREP Act consists of, and the movement to have it repealed, can go a long way in the right direction.

Please read the PREP Act. Please make use of the educational resources provided by James Roguski. Please sign the petition and please encourage other concerned citizens to do the same.

In a world where the question, "What can we do?" commonly arises, the movement to repeal The Prep Act gives us a clear goal and an important effort to which we can all contribute.

I appeal to you in solidarity to join this important movement.

Warmest regards from Brive La Gaillarde,

Jeremiah Hosea Landess

(1) If you haven't already, please take a look at the two articles I wrote which were published by Propaganda in Focus, an outstanding journal to which I am proud to be a contributing writer:

Censorship Du Jour

https://open.substack.com/pub/propagandainfocus/p/censorship-du-jour?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

And

Be Careful Who You Pretend to Be

https://open.substack.com/pub/propagandainfocus/p/be-careful-who-you-pretend-to-be?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

(2) My interviews with James Roguski:

The Bassline episode 84:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-84/

The Baseline episode 104:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-104/

(3) James Roguski's Substack:

https://substack.com/@jamesroguski?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd