As much as I would rather not admit it, I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a married father of two and nature has provided me with more than a couple of gray hairs by now.

Another clear indication that I am not as young as I used to be, is that I am certainly not up to date with the latest slang. On the contrary. I’m totally out of the loop.

I would need a primer before entering a conversation with someone in their twenties, or worse still a teenager. My eight-year-old is trying to get me up to speed, but as of now, he can only fill me in on the G-rated material.

One of the hip new phrases I learned a few short years ago is the phrase, “Keep that same energy.” It can carry different connotations depending on the context in which it is used, but basically it means whatever you’re claiming now, I hope your attitude is the same way when it’s time to prove it.

The Urban Dictionary says this:

“When you tell someone to “keep that same energy” or “KTSE” It means keep that vibe/momentum you coming at someone with. To tell someone to act the way you acting when you see the person again. To tell someone to view you the same way as they did to begin with.”

The term “Keep that same energy” applies very well to the Branch Covidians. After their initial wave of enthusiasm, they seem to have lost their zeal. If staying “up to date” on one’s boosters is the new criteria for being pro-vax — most of them have been anti-vaxxers for a while now.

(The previous definition of anti-vaxxer was a person opposed to the practice of vaccination altogether. The new definition is a person who questions any aspect of vaccines whatsoever, as well as a person who is not “up-to-date.”)

Based on their own rigorous criteria, most “pro-vaxxers” are really “anti-vaxxers.” Most, not all, but most of them, jumped ship a long time ago — even though they won’t admit it. They resemble someone who signed up for karate class but quit after a few lessons. Or someone who bought a guitar, took two or three lessons and again — quit. They are guitar owners who are not guitar players. As Vince Lombardi, legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers said famously, “Winners never quit — and quitters never win.”

Even with the growing body of evidence (and multiple categories of evidence) that Covid injections are completely useless (negative efficacy in fact) as a preventative measure and far worse still — extremely harmful and even fatal, many “pro-vaxxers” (who are really anti-vaxxers by their own standards) maintain their original animosity towards the “unvaccinated” aka the anti-vaxxers.

Many vaccine zealots cut ties with old friends, and even family members, who refused to partake in the experiment. Refusing “vaccination” led to people being not invited and uninvited to birthdays, weddings, holiday dinners and other solemn events.

While I am sure there has been at least some reconciliation, in most cases the fracture remains. Non-compliance is an unforgivable crime in the mind of a Branch Covidian. From their point of view genuflection to power is not only virtuous, it is a set-in-stone requirement. Disobedience is punishable by ostracization and banishment, as we witnessed.

Just as bad, or probably worse, than being uninvited to Christmas dinner was not being allowed to return to work. I for one, am an example of a person who could not return to my job of 18 years (it would have been 20 were it not for two years of “lockdown”) after serving the same company loyally and exceptionally for all of those years.

When I first heard the phrase “No jab — no job” I thought, “that’s impossible!” The next thing I knew — that was exactly what was happening to me! That’s how naive I was. I had no clue that my rights, our rights — human, constitutional and otherwise — could be violated so readily and without recourse. It was quite a rude awakening to say least.

Of course being prevented from working and earning a livelihood was coupled with general exclusion from society. No entry into restaurants. No entry into music venues. No entry into movie theaters. Exclusion was the order of the day. We were locked out of all of the events we probably couldn’t afford to attend on account of being prevented from working. Being “unvaccinated” was tantamount to being a walking biohazard.

They, The Branch Covidians, were so eager to portray themselves as “vaccinated” during the first go ‘round. Some even rushed to the internet to depict themselves with a freshly applied band-aid. Others even went a step further, being sure to document the actual moment of injection. It was fetishized. It was bizarre.

They at best said nothing to oppose, and in many cases actually applauded dehumanizing medical mandates. They thought it was perfectly fine for our government, with its long history of human sacrifice and treachery, to mandate dangerous, experimental drugs as a requirement for returning to work or overall participation in society. They were so casual and remain quite nonchalant about the flagrant violation of rights that occurred during covid as well as the massive wealth-transfer from poor to rich.

It’s “remember Pearl harbor”, “remember 9/11” — forget Covid. And the ones who pushed the narrative the hardest are the ones most eager to forget. Not only forget but insist others do the same.

They were super-duper concerned about Covid but they absolutely don’t care about the gain of function “research” (bio-weapons development) being done with their tax dollars, that supposedly, by best approximation, resulted in the Covid event.

They do not care about the vast number of vaccine injuries and deaths inflicted by a product that was claimed to be safe. They don’t care that the fake vaccines don’t stop infection or transmission and were never even tested for doing so. They don’t care about the documented harms of mRNA. They don’t care about the documented harms of a lipid nanoparticle delivery system. They didn’t care about the plasmid DNA contamination that was unwittingly discovered in the vials of every covid vaccine vial that was examined. They don’t care about the weird, rubbery, fibrous amyloid clots that embalmers are pulling out of people since the “rollout” that are unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. They don’t care about the record level source data provided by John Beaudoin in The Real CDC(1) showing that renal failure and pulmonary embolism in particular, are through the roof since the rollout on a state-by-state basis. I have seen them laugh off the term “turbo cancer”(2) as though they can account for every cancer patient in every jurisdiction in the world offhand.

They went from being hypervigilant about the dangers of “Covid” and the absolutely imperative need for experimental mRNA vaccines (products falsely marketed as such), to being completely flippant and impervious to facts. No matter how horrific whatever one presents to them may be, they remain perfectly unfazed.

Noticing this shift, this total inconsistency in their attitude and behavior, is where the term “keep that same energy” applies. They don’t have immunity to covid, but they do have immunity when it comes to the facts and when it comes to acknowledging the harm that has been inflicted.

Rather than trying to compel these people with compassion, peer-reviewed papers, record level source data and the like — I suggest we mockingly outdo them at their own game. Demand that they remain masked and boosted. Tell them, insist to them, that if they are not always masked and fully up-to-date on their boosters then they are grandma-killing sociopaths (who are not worthy of love). Give them a taste of their own medicine

I posted the following statement on various social media platforms. Feel free to copy and paste this statement or to devise a similar version of your own. Challenge the Branch Covidians to — keep that same energy.

Covid is still out there, wafting around in the air. It doesn’t matter if you catch covid in 2020 or 2025 — COVID IS COVID!!

IF YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS YOU NEED TO GET A COVID BOOSTER EVERY 3 MONTHS FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE!! YOU MUST REMAIN MASKED AT ALL TIMES (IN THE SHOWER, WHEN YOU SLEEP, WHEN YOU’RE IN THE CAR ALONE, DURING SEX, AND IN BETWEEN EVERY BITE OF EVERY MEAL)!! IF YOU’RE NOT UP TO DATE ON YOUR BOOSTERS AND NOT CONTINUALLY MASKED YOU’RE A SOCIOPATH AND A GRANDMA KILLER!! YOU SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO WORK!! YOU SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO PARTICIPATE IN SOCIETY!!

The Real CDC by John Beaudoin is required reading. It presents hard proof the damage that continues be inflicted — TheRealCDC.com. My first interview with John Beaudoin: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-38/ My second interview with John Beaudoin: https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-89/