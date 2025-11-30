Jeremiah’s Substack

jeff chalk
Nov 30

I love your sense of humour. I have a female Karen cousin who lives about 125 miles from me. One day in 2021 she called and started an inquisition . She had heard I had never taken the clot shot and was seen repeatedly in public not wearing a mask. Endangering society and spreading death.

At first I talked about how the shot was experimental and how at an old folks home in Niagra Falls all the seniors were forced to take this poison and within 3 weeks 75% of these poor lonely , frightened people were now in the morgue. I then went on about it neither was safe or effective at stoping transmission. As both of our voices got lounder. she stopped talking and asked me a question

"Are you not wearing a mask while we are talking?"

Which I replied "Why on earth would I"

She then told me that me not wearing a mask at home talking over the phone could have serious

consequences on her survival.

In which I said "Lynn, Fuck off and never call this number again"

And that's how I've left it with that part of my family

Richard
Nov 30

They live in chronic cognitive dissonance, and it’s a herd characteristic. They live in a separate reality, one constructed by propagandists like Bernays. Good writing sir, describing your coming of age as it were. 👍

