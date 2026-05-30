It is impossible to review the covid event and its many features without designating appropriate time and consideration for the discussion of mask-wearing. Masks were one of the primary symbols of what transpired during that period.

1. Masks are useless in stopping the spread of airborne pathogens(1):

Let’s start with the bottom-line — by now, it has been proven, masks are completely useless in preventing the spread of airborne pathogens. Wearing a mask to protect oneself from viral particles is the equivalent of putting up a chain link fence to keep out mosquitoes. Early on, the late Dr. Rashid Buttar was the first person I heard apply that analogy which I have since heard repeated many more times.

My analogy is this — imagine you were a guest in my home, and I offered you a glass of water. Your response is, “Yes thank you, I would like a glass of water.” I then proceed to pour the water through a sock. Noticing this you say, “What are you doing?” To which I reply, “I’m filtering your water.”

The point of the first analogy is to explain why masks are simply ineffective and actually useless in preventing the spread of airborne pathogens as a matter of physics(2). The point of the second analogy is to illustrate that an object does not magically become a filtration system because we wish that it was.

Ultimately, after the mask/no-mask back and forth, we arrived at the Cochrane meta-analysis(3) that compiled the findings of 78 carefully selected studies. After all of that rigorous analysis it was shown that there is no provable benefit to wearing a mask, if one seeks to prevent respiratory ailments. It was wishful thinking at best.

The Cochrane meta-analysis, as resounding as it was, merely confirmed what the pre-Covid mask research had already shown. It was not until the Covid event that newer studies appeared suddenly, claiming there was a miniscule benefit in wearing a mask. But even those “pro-mask” studies showed a “benefit” that was basically negligible. Those flimsy studies were all debunked by the Cochrane meta-analysis but predictably, our narrative pushing “free press” never got around to that disclosure.

A common argument that I heard from disciples of the Branch Covidian movement on more than a few occasions was the following: “If you really believe that masks don’t work, then make sure your surgeon isn’t wearing a mask the next time you’re in the hospital for a serious procedure.” This argument underscores quite well a good portion of the misunderstanding. The purpose of a surgical mask is precisely that — for surgery. A surgical mask is necessary during surgery to stop a surgeon, as well as the medical personnel assisting that surgeon, from spitting into an open surgical field. Conversely, masks are also to prevent blood, bone fragments or other debris from going into the surgeon’s mouth.

Yet well before mask mandates were issued to the public during the Covid event, individual hospitals began mandating masks for medical personnel who declined (toxic/negative efficacy) flu-shots as early as 2005.(4) That was the beginning of the slippery slope that led to the farcical mask protocols of 2020.

It should also be noted that the question of masks, how and to what extent they work, is not really in the realm of a medical expert, but rather of an industrial hygienist. In industrial hygiene it is specified, unlike anything that was clearly stated to the public during Covid, that masks should not be worn excessively. Continual mask wearing is hazardous. It should also be noted that by the standards of industrial hygiene personal protective equipment or PPE is at the bottom of the hierarchy of considerations.

2. Ongoing mask wearing is not harmless(5):

This takes us into the discussion of the various and considerable harms of mask wearing that were scarcely acknowledged by those advocating and mandating widespread masking.

— Masks Induce hypoxia.

Sure, someone can wear a mask, and some people who are determined to do so can even endure wearing one for prolonged periods of time — but make no mistake about it, it is interfering with the breathing and the natural flow of oxygen into lungs of the wearer. By wearing a mask one is partially restricting his or her oxygen intake, while simultaneously breathing back in the C0² that was not properly expelled, again —because of the mask. Unencumbered breathing is fundamental health. To interfere with one’s own breathing on an ongoing basis is unwise and unhealthy.

— A mask is a petri dish on your face.(6)

If a person is wearing a surgical mask, a cloth mask, or whatever on an ongoing basis -- the sweat, the spittle, the food particles, the skin oil, etc., are all incubated by the body temperature of the wearer to make the inner surface of the mask equivalent to a petri dish. It is not sanitary. The petri dish effect created inside a mask can result in real world health afflictions ranging from acne and rashes to bacterial pneumonia.

— Continual mask wearing harms the microbiome of the mouth.

The term microbiome is not a term only applicable to the gut. There is also a microbiome of the mouth. Just like the pores of our skin need to ventilate. The mouth too needs to ventilate. Covering one’s own mouth for prolonged periods of time and on a continual basis is not good for oral hygiene and is certainly not good for one’s health.

— Continued mask wearing will result in synthetic fibers in the lungs.

It begs the question, if an individual is concerned about inconceivably small viral particles making them sick, why would they not take into consideration that if they cover the God given breathing apparatus that is the mouth and nose with a synthetic, non-biodegradable mask manufactured in a sweatshop(7) — that the fibers from said mask would not, at some level, be absorbed into the lungs? It turns out this is precisely the outcome of persistent mask wearing.(8)

— Masks are extremely detrimental in an educational setting, particularly to young children.(9)

In addition to the health issues raised above, which of course apply to people of all ages, young children suffered additionally. Preschoolers, kindergarteners, first graders, etc., were robbed of one of the most important components of language acquisition — seeing their teachers physically enunciate words. This resulted in a marked increase in speech delays and other developmental problems. It is also extremely important for young children to be able to read facial cues, and discern emotional reactions indicated by facial expressions. It is something we take for granted but is essential to 2, 3, 4 and 5 year olds learning how to navigate the world.

— Mask mandates are entirely unfair to deaf people.

For the deaf the ability to read lips is crucial. If everyone’s mouth is covered (senselessly), it imposes an additional burden on their already challenging situation.

— Masks are harmful to the environment.

If masks were intended to prevent the spread of Covid, why was there no effort to gather used masks in a systematic way? They are not biodegradable and ultimately wound up being littered everywhere — they are laying on the ground in parking lots and playgrounds and by now have found their way into the oceans.

3. The psychological aspects and implications of mask-wearing:

— Dehumanization

If a person is a wearing a mask because of an external order — not for fun like at a costume party, not because they are voluntarily participating in a cultural ceremony — but because they were ordered by “the authorities” to do so, it is dehumanizing and anonymizing. We are not free people if any entity can order us to place an object on our faces as a requirement for normal participation in society.

— Fear

Masks became a ubiquitous symbol for the covid fear campaign. If one walks down the street, or boards public transportation, or enters a school or work environment and everyone is masked — it projects a message across society that every person is a walking biohazard. It indicates that we all must remain in perpetual fear of the invisible enemy as well as each other. It is tantamount to saying, “BE AFRAID OF THE AIR.”

— An opportunity to hide from the world

For people who are introverts, extremely shy, agoraphobic or self-conscious about their looks, masks became a way to hide. For people with these issues, masks provide a means by which to wallow in lack of confidence and sink further into isolation.

— Hypervigilance

Some people carry with them a very pronounced form of hypervigilance as a basic feature of their personality. Others possess a more latent sense of hypervigilance. Masks, and mask mandates activated an almost pathological form of hypervigilance in certain people — both in terms of mask wearing and the compulsive need to police others. There was no shortage of instances (many of which were caught on video) where people were chastised, arrested and even assaulted for not complying with mask policy.

— Virtue Signaling(10)

The mask movement was a tsunami of virtue signaling. Who has time to look into any of the facts pertaining to mask wearing when there is so much virtue signaling to be done? Masks became a pompous way for people to pretend they were conscientious.

— Irrational thinking(11)

Masks lent themselves to countless opportunities for sheer and utter ridiculousness. The whole absurd proposition of being asked to wear a mask when you enter a restaurant where you will promptly take off your mask when you are seated. The individuals spotted in their cars with a mask on, alone in their own vehicles, with the windows rolled up. The people who refused to allow themselves to truly enjoy a picturesque Spring day, who would lie alone in the middle of a field, or alone on the beach with a mask on. Wearing a mask on a treadmill, etc. The school bands where they punctured holes in their masks so they could play their wind instruments while still fulfilling the mandate. The absolute foolishness of giving Nobel prizes(12) to two scientists whose vaccines were so effective that they wore masks to support the efficacy of the very same vaccines for which they were being given their prizes. (Are there any other examples other than the COVID shots where the recipient is told to wear physical apparatus to support the efficacy of the substance that was injected directly into their bloodstream?) The introduction of masks became an endless parade of nonsense.

In the theater of the absurd that was the Covid event, masks were, and continue to be, symbolic. I feel sorrow when I see people who still wear those worse-than-useless devices. It pains me to see a healthy young person who thinks that walking around with a mask is a good health decision. I find it equally sad to see elders, who live every day with mortal fears, piling on the fear even more, by thinking it is unsafe to go outside unmasked. Worst of all, is to see those dreadful devices being imposed on small children. Those innocent young people are being trained in irrational fear, faulty health practices and a paranoid, OCD type of mindset.

I’m sure many (the gaslighters) would say, “Why even discuss this anymore?” The answer is that absurdity should never be allowed to prevail. History must reflect that as successful as the conspirators were in mocking the public, we did not all succumb.

(1) Margaret Anne Alice

John Beaudoin Sr.

Professor Mark Crispin Miller

Sayer Ji

Steve Kirsch

El Gato Malo

(2) Dr. Ted Noel

(3) Cochrane Mask Study

https://www.cochrane.org/evidence/CD006207_do-physical-measures-such-hand-washing-or-wearing-masks-stop-or-slow-down-spread-respiratory-viruses

(4) The first hospital system in America to implement a formal, comprehensive "vaccinate-or-mask" policy was Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, Washington in 2005.

(5) https://www.naturalhealth365.com/health-effects-mask-mandate-3646.html

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(8) https://www.globalresearch.ca/microplastics-from-masks-found-deep-lungs-living/5781332

(9) https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWQdWAi3Ct6m5nqSOkBgk6VztaUKziRRf&si=2knhDwf_a_KhD1cZ

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/28/effects-of-mask-mandates-and-school-closures.aspx

(10) https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/23/masks-are-charade.aspx

(11)https://www.mediaite.com/tv/cnbc-anchor-rips-her-childs-school-calling-for-students-to-mask-up-in-between-bites-of-food-dumbest-thing-ive-ever-heard

https://www.mediaite.com/sports/bill-simmons-goes-off-on-conflicting-mask-protocols-youre-constantly-reminded-how-stupid-all-this-is

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