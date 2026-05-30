Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sanity Jane's avatar
Sanity Jane
21h

Great post, Jeremiah! Agree with it all. And here are two music videos I made for a local artist about masks and Covid madness in general: https://sanefrancisco.substack.com/p/the-normal-that-is-mask-pollution

Reply
Share
GreenTea JamieRi's avatar
GreenTea JamieRi
11hEdited

What the masks did to young children was the worst. I remember listening to a talk with an early childhood psychiatrist and speech pathologist on this subject. Those years are so critical to shaping their young malleable minds.

In the midst of all of this, the CDC for the first time in ever, LOWERED the milestones for early childhood development.

It’s all so criminal.

We are devolving as a civilization and I commend every parent, activist, and conscious being saying “NO” to this nefarious system.

Thanks again for another great piece!

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jeremiah Hosea Landess · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture