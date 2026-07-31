Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

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Sanity Jane's avatar
Sanity Jane
3d

Superb… a clear-headed breakdown of the hypocrisy of yet another “people’s politician.” Thanks, Jeremiah 🙏🏽

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1 reply by Jeremiah Hosea
BDP's avatar
BDP
2d

Thank you for depicting spelling out what is really going on behind that annoying grin of his. If that’s not phony smile I don’t know what is.

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