I have utter contempt for Zohran Mamdani and l am going to explain to you exactly why. It is not because he is a Muslim — I have no problem with Muslims. It is not because he is Indian — my grandmother’s grandmother was from Calcutta India and I am proud of that fact. Furthermore, I am not a racist. It is not because he has spoken out against the policies of Israel. My stance against the genocidal policies of Israel is more “radical” than his.

My contempt for Mayor Mamdani stems from his position that city workers who lost their jobs for not complying with dehumanizing vaccine mandates will not be rehired under his administration. I do not know if he was questioned about this matter elsewhere, but I became aware of his totalitarian stance through an interview conducted on The Finest Podcast with retired NYPD Lieutenant John D. Macari Jr.(1). In this interview Mamdani is asked if he would restore the jobs of city workers who lost their employment for not complying with vaccine mandates. He plainly and coldly said “No.”

How amazing that this charlatan could have such hatred for the thousands upon thousands of workers who were fired for asserting their body sovereignty, yet still maintain so successfully the facade that he is a champion of the people. For those who say “hatred” is too strong a word — of course it is not. How else would you describe depriving someone of the right to make a living? Telling someone that because they did not bow down to your arbitrary mandate that their life’s work is for naught?

Who are they to not trust the overlords that are our government? Who are they to stand firm on the subject of sovereignty over their own bodies? Who are they to not avidly sign on to a non-liability pact with corporations that have felony backgrounds? The nerve of these “Right to Say No People”! How dare they interfere with the exercise of power! How dare they interfere with profit making!

The oligarchs, of which Mamdani is one (at least to the extent of being their puppet), clearly view us as serfs. Populist rhetoric and disingenuous philanthropy aside — in their minds we are useless eaters, remember? The unwashed masses. The rascal multitude. The bewildered herd. The beggared yeomanry. So many phrases have been used to denigrate the so-called common man and woman that we can always rest assured that we have a wide range of options to choose from.

Many have expressed fears that Mamdani will impose a reign of “socialism” over New York City. That is not my concern at all. Mamdani is a faux-socialist. He is an acute example of a Mercedes Marxist. He even takes things a step further by being a multimillionaire from an incredibly affluent family who goes out of his way to portray himself as middle-class — the whole thing is farcical and frankly bizarre.

His appearance on the cover of Time Magazine was a glaring clue that the globalist, the oligarchs, whatever — had a new plan in store for New York. The focus here is not, however, to examine the broader implications of what a Mamdani administration will look like over the next 3 to 7 years. The purpose here is to examine the profound contradictions inherent in the Mamdani stance that it is justified for the city to terminate people’s careers and force them into insolvency and potential homelessness, because they didn’t take dangerous experimental drugs as mandated.

In the interview clip linked below this article Mamdani uses the word “contradictions” repeatedly, 4 times in total, over the course of a clip that is barely over three and a half minutes. Despite using that word so many times at no point does he explore the contradictions with any depth or seriousness. So, let’s take a look at some of those unaddressed contradictions. He insists on “the necessity of upholding that public health mandate.” Somehow, he thinks that vapid phrase constitutes the basis for the violation of our human rights.

1. Mr. Mamdani, you claim that you respect workers and so-called common people, yet you support the termination of teachers, firefighters, police officers, kitchen workers and healthcare workers. Do you honestly not notice what a blatant contradiction that is? Despite your claims and despite your rhetoric, you clearly do not respect the rights and dignity of working people.

2. Mr. Mamdani, again, you claim you respect workers, and so-called common people yet you feel perfectly fine about the state overruling people’s valid concerns regarding a rushed-to-market medical product. Apparently you think people are stupid and therefore must defer to a technocratic elite as it pertains to what should be their own medical decisions.

3. Mr. Mamdani, you claim to be a proud Muslim, but you have no respect for the religious beliefs of people who believe with great conviction that accepting such a substance as an mRNA cocktail delivered by a lipid-nanoparticle delivery system into one’s bloodstream is a desecration of one’s God-given temple. In fact, there are Muslims, perhaps more devout than you, who feel precisely this way.

4. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson were given massive sums of money and granted layers and layers of liability protection (2). If a person gets injured or killed by the injection they were mandated to take, tough luck for them. You also fail to take into consideration that these corporations have felony backgrounds, including Pfizer, being involved in the largest criminal settlement in the history of the department of justice. If you support this type of arrangement, you are no champion of working people. A true man of the people would be disgusted to his core by these types of terms being imposed on workers.

5. We have RLSD (record level source data) (3) proving these shots from Hell have increased all-cause mortality. There are over four thousand peer-reviewed papers, highlighting the wide range of harms associated with these shots. There are now several full-length documentaries with vaccine injured individuals and the vaccine bereaved, giving firsthand testimony as to how their lives were devastated by these injections. If none of that concerns you, you have no business claiming in any way that you are a man of the people. It is also clear evidence that you are a pharma stooge.

6. You said during this interview that people were obligated to follow the “health recommendations at that time.” What if information comes out at a later time showing there are “unintended” and “unanticipated” side effects as is the case with so many pharmaceutical products? Again — tough luck, right? This shows that you feel perfectly content with people being forced to gamble with their lives. If this is your reasoning, which it clearly is, please do not pretend to be someone who concerns yourself with the well-being of the people. This kind of attitude indicates you are the opposite of a working-class hero.

7. How many boosters have you taken, Mr. Mamdani? Can you provide proof of your boosters as we were asked to do to enter restaurants or museums. For someone who believes that it is legitimate to destroy people’s careers for not complying with this insanity, I hope you have received each and every booster and I hope you intend to receive three boosters a year for the rest of your life. That is the very least you can do to avoid being a bald-faced hypocrite.

8. You say that “you understand.” What do you “understand” exactly? Do you understand that the policy you are upholding will cause depression, homelessness and many different forms of strife and despair? Do you understand, Mr. Mamdani, that the average person is not a multimillionaire, such as yourself? Do understand that people rely on their jobs to be able to provide for their families under normal circumstances? You said that you “understand,” but I don’t really think that you do.

9. What were you referring to exactly when you famously claimed it is time to “embrace the warmth of collectivism?” Did that mean we take experimental vaccines together? Can I take this “collectivism” to the landlord, when the rent is due?

10. Mr. Mamdani, do you honestly think that the possibility that we could be in a “new pandemic” is solid grounds to deny proven professionals the right to work? Does that actually make sense, Mr. Mamdani? Do you consider that good leadership?

I am not a city worker. But I am a musician who was prevented from entering venues because I didn’t have “proof of booster.” I am a chess instructor who was prevented from returning to the school where I taught loyally for 18 years. So, I relate very much to the hardship and the indignity that these workers have and continue to face.

A letter was just issued on July 30th by a coalition of city workers who lost their jobs for not complying with the mandates (4). The letter is thoroughly written and substantial. People of good will, please do what you can to pressure the Mamdani administration and first and foremost to support in any way possible, the courageous workers who are still fighting for their (our) fundamental rights. This is a very significant battle for Covid justice, and it is happening on a battleground that at one time was considered ground zero of the Covid event — New York City.

(1) Mamdani on The Finest Podcast:

(2)

James Roguski is Right Jeremiah Hosea · August 26, 2025 One repetitive theme in history is that the powerful use their power to make themselves more powerful. This continued self-reinforcement ultimately takes a tremendous toll on society. It results in corporations that are too big to fail and too big to jail. It also results in legislative monstrosities such as the PREP Act. Read full story

(3) TheRealCDC.com

(4)