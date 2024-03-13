Operation Dog Shakes Fleas is a code name I created to describe the harsh strategic economic countermeasures that were implemented against the American public in the name of "public health." I know similar measures were implemented in other countries around the world to varying degrees, but here I will reference the program I witnessed and to which I was subjected in the United States, in New York City.

The ruling class, the oligarchs, the masters of mankind, the international banking cartel —whatever you want to call them, were at it again. They decided that middle class people, working class people, owners of small and medium-sized businesses, freelancers, entrepreneurs and the like — were getting too uppity. They were getting too full of themselves; too big for their britches so to speak. They were eating too high on the hog. It was time to take them down a notch, or two. They (we) needed to be taught humility and obedience.

The elitist mindset was this: you endeavored to have a family business, that's nice. But now we're buying up the block. We're having a sale — sample sale for us, going out of business sale for you. You had your American dream already. That was cute, but now it's time for the big money players to take over at the blackjack table. The clock has struck midnight and that means it's time for amateurs to go home. This is the high stakes table. You can't afford to be here. If you try to hang around, we're going to put you out of commission — through taxes and fines, through unreasonable restrictions, through anaconda-like strangulation. We're going to commandeer your real estate. We're freezing your bank account. We're shutting down your project and moving you out of the way. In your place we are supplanting a more substantial and significant project.

Sure, there are plenty of empty lots and abandoned buildings that could be developed and turned into thriving utilities and assets within various communities. That, however, is not the game we choose to play. In the name of your health, we are going to implement measures of economic hostility against you. In short, we're going to prevent you from working, but your rent is still due, your mortgage payments are still due, your phone bill, your internet bill, all your essential bills and of course the cost of food will persist. Our goal is to provide you with a major economic setback. Ideally, we would like you to be insolvent.

It is imperative that you understand you cannot live on your own. You need us. You must be well attached to us — plugged in. You must be accounted for at all times, at every increment. This erroneous idea you have of surviving through your own talents, your own ideas, your own ingenuity well... We would like to squelch that, promptly. We want you subdued and subsumed. We want you absorbed into our inexorable apparatus. You should work for a major corporation or the state. Those are your only “options.” There is, of course, a "third party option": the convenient option of homelessness. It's analogous to the one-party-pretending-to-be-two political system with its sham elections. There too you can vote for a "third party" in what is, as of now, tantamount to an impotent gesture.

All the world is a stage and you can be an actor helping us to portray urban blight. You can represent social decay and what it is to be destitute. It will be quite romantic living as a hobo (sigh). That will help to create the atmosphere needed to justify the implementation of further measures, either medically, militarily or otherwise — against the population.

The objectives of Operation Dog Shakes Fleas are as follows:

1) Make people anxious, nervous and fearful thereby inducing depression, stress, suicidal ideation and suicide, poor judgement, irrational thinking, the conditions that exacerbate the eternal human problem of addiction and declining mental health across the board, which of course includes full blown mental disorders.

2) Destabilizing people economically by making them insecure in regard to housing and employment. Putting small and medium sized businesses out of business. Forcing people to burn through their hard-earned savings. Ultimately pushing millions of people (tens of millions globally) past the threshold of poverty into outright despair. (Concurrently, the number of billionaires doubled after 3 years of "Covid.”)

3) Grooming the public to not only accept the violation of our rights in general, but even transgressions against our bodily autonomy. If the state can mandate medical interventions — modifications of, alterations to our physical organisms — we are not free people, certainly not in a meaningful sense. We are their property. We are subject to their whims. They can experiment on us and our families at will.

4) The weakening, injuring, and culling of the population through the use of injurious bioweapons falsely marketed as vaccines. Products with, I reiterate from a previous article, the widest side effects profile of any medical product in history. These injections have been described by Dr. Ryan Cole as the "Swiss army knife of injury and death." We now have well over 1,000 peer reviewed papers linking these shots with heart injuries, cancers, autoimmune disorders, thrombocytopenia, organ failure and an unimaginable range of injuries — many of which are life-shortening and fatal. The spike protein is cytotoxic. Think not? Read this:

https://doctors4covidethics.org/mrna-vaccine-toxicity/

Notice how one contributes to two, how two lends itself back to one and how one and two create the negative sittlichkeit allowing for three — which results in the tragic, democidal outcome that is four.

Please tune in to The Bassline (https://thebassline.podbean.com/) on March 22nd at 1pm EST, on PRN.live. My guest will be the insightful Dr. Michael Palmer, author of the document cited above, pertaining to the toxicity of mRNA “vaccines.”