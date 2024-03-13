Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

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Arjun
Mar 13, 2024

Nicely written. I like the italics part, written as if coming from the mind of the enemy. You know your enemy. I wrote such stories back in 2016 from what I had seen. They kept happening.

The enemy knows us very well, more than we know ourselves. That's the struggle I see. Op Dog Eats Fleas was a long time in the making. My mom was out protesting SB277 when it came out, shortly after she learned about injections and general nutrition. Her "pandemic" has been like 15 years long so far

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zeb11
Mar 14, 2024

described beautifully.....as I've been saying - they are shortening our dog chain, one link at a time

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