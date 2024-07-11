The global campaign to inoculate the public with mRNA injections, falsely marketed as "vaccines", was the greatest propaganda onslaught in world history. 9/11 showed us an event in which all the major news agencies in the country suddenly started reading from the same script. In the case of Covid, it was all of the world leaders suddenly reading from the same script. Wow. Who could engineer such a thing, and pull it off?

Even countries historically antagonistic to each other were now in accord as it pertained to the new biosecurity narrative. The same fervor that was never brought to bear to address global poverty or global hunger was suddenly being mobilized around the world to address the problem of a novel coronavirus.

Heads of state, governors, senators congresspeople, mayors — politicians at all levels, all around the world, were reduced to two-bit drug pushers as if a magic wand were waved over all of them. Vapid celebrities, well acquainted with script reading and usually eager for the sellout, were readily recruited into poison-pushing. Guy Debord, would refer to the former group as the "stars of decision" and the latter as the "stars of consumption."

They (the poison pushers) put on the full court press. They pulled out all of the stops. They left no stone unturned. They proceeded to run the gamut. With fear as the underpinning, they tapped into virtually every human emotion.

Within this context of an atmosphere completely saturated in syrupy propaganda, do you expect any objectivity? Do you expect individuals or institutions that have acted in a reckless manner to suddenly start applying caution and good judgment? Do you expect liars to suddenly start telling the truth? If someone is driving a car 100mph in one direction for miles and miles, is it that easy for that person to then slam on the breaks and start backtracking and retracing their steps? Is that person going to go back and notice everything that was not noticed along the side of the road after dangerously racing in the direction they were going?

After repeating the disingenuous and untrue slogan "safe and effective" a googolplex times, is it realistic to expect such relentless propagandists to have a change of heart and start demonstrating a measured approach? Not only will they not, it's impossible for them to do so. They would be contradicting what they have revealed to be their raison d'être.

As we continue to live through (those of us who haven't died) the fallout of the mass poisoning of the global public, we have to understand that the data that would enable us to gauge the harm which has been inflicted has been buried, obfuscated and first of all not recorded.

A comprehensive process of data collection was not undertaken whatsoever. I'm not a statistician and I'm not an epidemiologist, but does anyone care to contradict my previous sentence? The authorities that were responsible for such data collection turned a blind eye in a manner that perfectly resembled a stereotypical blind referee in professional wrestling.

As we embark further on this discussion of why data (vaccine death and injury data specifically) is not being adequately reported or recorded we must begin with VAERS. VAERS is the vaccine adverse event reporting system, have you ever heard of it? If you're reading this Substack you probably have, but please bear in mind most people, most "vaccine" recipients, have not. What's even more frightening, is that most medical professionals — the very people administering these dangerous injections — also, have not.

In the one-size-fits-all, one-track-mind, don't question anything atmosphere I described above, a key feature was to never mention the system that was put in place to monitor safety. To even mention VAERS would have promoted "vaccine hesitancy." To simply point out that a vaccine adverse event reporting system exists is a contradiction of the empty, generic slogan "safe and effective." Therefore, medical professionals were never told to use the VAERS system. They were never told to inform their patients that VAERS even exists. They were most certainly never instructed in the technical process of how to make a proper entry into the VAERS system. (Making an entry into VAERS is a technical, somewhat tedious and potentially frustrating process which in and of itself contributes to underreporting into the system.)

The first reason for underreporting is simply the fact that "underreporting is a thing" as my guest Dr. Jessica Rose pointed out on The Bassline episode 46:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-46/

Her sensational Substack is here:

https://open.substack.com/pub/jessicar?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

Everything that relies on reports to be entered into a database, tends to be underreported.

Another very basic reason why vaccine death in particular goes largely unreported is for the most obvious reason of all — you can't file a report when you're dead.

The Harvard Pilgrim Lazarus study is a landmark study which highlights the fact that entries into VAERS represent numbers that are underreported to a severe extent. It explains the reasons why, and the mechanisms by which, underreporting is occurring:

https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

Because VAERS is not the most user-friendly system (some people think by design) it not only can be painstaking to make an entry, but the data collected isn't as easily accessible as it should be. That's why OpenVAERS.com was created. The over the table data (again, severely underreported) shows us that so-called covid-19 vaccines are the most injurious "vaccines" in history. They have injured and killed more people than all previous vaccines combined since we began keeping record.

At the current moment, VAERS has recorded over 1.6 million serious adverse events and nearly 38,000 deaths reported into the system in association with Covid-19 "vaccines." Has the average person heard of this? Have the major news corporations that pushed these jabs on the public so relentlessly reported on this? Of course not, and the fact that they have not — is criminal, but not at all surprising.

OpenVAERS.com

The corporate (don't say "mainstream") news outlets across the illusory left/right divide took it upon themselves to make medical recommendations for the public and now that clear harm has been inflicted as a result of their recommendations — they have nothing to say about it. Radio silence, so to speak. They're pretending it's not happening. The truth of what I've just stated should be enough for us all to turn off legacy media forever. They, like the poison pushing politicians involved in this campaign, want us dead. We (The People) need to stop playing games and get clear on what has been done to us. Unfortunately, however, most of the public remains thoroughly confused and disoriented.

There are various categories of people being completely lost in the non-collection of data that is occurring:

1) Anyone with pre-existing conditions like diabetes, lupus, hypertension, etc. — many of whom had successfully managed these conditions for years — then received their negative efficacy injections, died, and had their deaths attributed to their pre-existing conditions with no reference or inquiry whatsoever into the possibility that the killer vaccine was the cause.

2) A second, huge category of people, are those over 60 and even more so anyone over 70. Anyone in the above 60 age group, who dies suddenly, is written off under the familiar phrase "you never know when you're going to go" — with no consideration, let alone inquiry, into the possibility that their demise is the result of receiving the killer vaccine.

3) A third form of vaccine injury not being recorded are those with repeated "breakthrough" infections. They're being told, "Oh no, you got unlucky and caught Covid again. The good news is you've taken a symptom reducing vaccine and multiple boosters." Meanwhile it's the negative efficacy intervention they've received which has made them susceptible to covid, and on an ongoing basis. In some cases, it's the adverse reaction to “the intervention” being labeled "Covid" when it was the inoculation producing the symptoms, not an external pathogen.

4) A fourth category of vaccine injury which is sliding under the radar are cases where people have relapsed into previous medical conditions, including cancers. A famous example of this was Eric Clapton. After giving a straightforward description of how he relapsed into a nerve condition he had previously overcome after receiving his Covid shot, he was lambasted as a “racist” and all kinds of other ridiculous stuff by people who would not have had one negative word to say about him had he kept his vaccine injury to himself.

Oncologist, Dr. William Makis has been at the forefront of keeping track of the harms observed since the "rollout." One of the main negative trends underscored by his work are cancer relapses. Here is a link to my interview with the exceptional Dr. William Makis:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-25/

Here is a link to his critically important Substack:

https://open.substack.com/pub/makismd?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

From herpes flare-ups, to cancers, to psychotic breaks — relapses of various kinds are a major segment of the injuries being experienced as a result of Covid-19 fake vaccines.

In addition to all of this, it must be added that autopsies of SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) and #diedsuddenly cases have not been conducted in general. The late Dr. Arne Burkhardt, came out of retirement and took the initiative of conducting autopsies on 75 people who died shortly after "vaccination." His findings were alarming, showing the vast majority of the cadavers he examined were riddled with spike protein. Including spike protein found replacing semen in the testes and ovaries infested with spike protein. Shortly after making these findings, Dr. Burkhardt, mysteriously and I would say suspiciously, died suddenly himself (this most certainly warrants an investigation).

Journalist Taylor Hudak conducted Dr. Burkhardt's final interview. It was featured on The Last American Vagabond* and can be heard here:

thelastamericanvagabond.com/arne-burkhardt-interview-12-23-23/

History teaches us that governments and major corporations are not known for confessing guilt. There will be no recompense until the harm they have inflicted and the crimes they have committed have been proven beyond a shadow of a doubt and even then — justice is scarce. For us truth seekers and truth speakers now is not the time to be silent. We cannot go quietly into the night about the crimes that have been committed against the human family. Please figure out the various means by which you can contribute to the medical freedom movement. Please brainstorm to determine what tactics are available to you. Let us each amplify our own voices while helping to amplify each other.

*The Last American Vagabond TLAV is a pioneer in the open source media movement. TLAV is a major inspiration for my citizen-journalism. If you are not familiar with the outstanding coverage they provide I urge you to get acquainted with their work:

TheLastAmericanVagabond.com

Here are my two interviews with TLAV founder, the intrepid Ryan Cristián:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-2/

and

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-18/