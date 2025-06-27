Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Oshinskie's avatar
Mark Oshinskie
4d

Engrossing, deeply disturbing and mind-blowing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
4d

Jeremiah— always glad to see your posts. It was quite a synchronicity for me to see your mention of President Magufuli because only 2 days ago I finished a transcript of that very speech. My focus for transcribing is censored & shadow-banned video from 2021-2023, but once in a while I make an exception, as for this one, from 2020. Here goes:

"Tanzanian President John Magufuli: Even Papaya and Goats are Covid-positive"

Woltmann, July 9, 2021 [filmed May 2020]

https://rumble.com/vjm80n-tanzanian-president-john-magufuli-even-papaya-and-goats-are-covid-positive.html

TRANSCRIPT

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTES:

- This video is in Swahili, the official language of Tanzania. This English transcript is made from the English captions on the video itself, and I have corrected some spelling and modified or added punctuation for clarity. I do not speak Swahili, so I cannot make any claims for this transcript's accuracy. The video has been heavily edited, with multiple cuts.

- See also:

"Tanzania president questions coronavirus kits after animal test

President Magufuli says tests were found to be faulty after goat, sheep and papaya samples test positive for COVID-19."

3 May 2020

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/5/3/tanzania-president-questions-coronavirus-kits-after-animal-test

- President John Magufuli died in March 2021. The Western press widely speculated that he had died of covid, however, his Vice President announced that Magufuli had died of a chronic heart condition. See: https://www.aljazeera.com/features/2021/3/29/tanzania-remembering-john-magufulis-legacy

- In the video President Magufuli speaks from a microphone; standing close behind him throughout is a uniformed officer.

PRESIDENT JOHN MAGUFULI: We took samples from goats. We took samples from sheep. We took samples from papayas. We even took samples of car oil. And we took the samples from other different things and we took the samples to the laboratory without them knowing. And we even named all the samples like the sample from the car oil. We named it Jamil Hamza, 30 years old, male. The results came back negative.

When we took the sample from a jackfruit, we named it Sarah Samuel, 45 years old, female. The results came back inconclusive.

When we took the samples from a papaya, we named it Elizabeth Anne, 26 years old, female. The results from the papaya came back positive that it has corona. That means the liquid from the papaya is positive.

We took samples from a kware bird, the results came back positive.

We took samples from a rabbit. The results came back indeterminate.

We took samples from a goat and the results came back positive.

We took samples from a sheep and it came back negative.

And so on and so on.

So now when you see this, you have taken the samples and say they are human and the results came back positive, that they have corona, that means all the papaya should be in isolation also. And when you take goat samples and they are also positive, that means all the goats we have here by assumption, or maybe the goat with the sample which was taken should also be in isolation.

And when you take the jackfruit and it's also positive, that liquid from the jackfruit which we named Elizabeth, meaning Elizabeth the Jackfruit, that means all the jackfruits should also be isolation.

So when you notice something like this, you must know there is a dirty game being played with these tests, that there are unbelievable things happening in this country. Either the laboratory workers in there are bought by people with money, either they are not well-educated, which is not true because this laboratory is used for other diseases, either the samples which are brought in, because even the reagents are imported, because even the swabs are also imported, so it's a must that something is actually going on.

Now even the papaya samples are positive. They have corona. So WHO [World Health Organization] should really do something big about these things.

And even the goats have corona.

And if they haven't realized that the corona affects humans or goats and it also affects trees, so scientists haven't even done research on this matter.

So there are several people, through the information I have here, there must be people who were told they are positive while they are not really corona patients. And some might even die from worry.

The papaya, it's there, not dead. It's just getting ripe.

The goat is also just around. It's not even dead.

The jackfruit, it's there. Maybe it will just rot after it's reached its time.

But all those are positive and more other things.

So I am giving advice to Tanzanians. Don't worry.

And for those who are not tired and not injured in any way, why should you worry? The flu has always been there, this is just more advance. This shall also pass.

But the issue of finding out even a papaya has corona, it's inside the papaya, not it's outer layer, because if the samples were taken from the outer layer, they would have said its someone who touched that has corona. But they took the samples with the right specifications. They inserted the swab inside the papaya.

They might say someone went inside the goat and gave it corona. But for a goat to have corona, a jackfruit to have corona, a papaya to have corona, a bird like kware to have corona, there must be several questions to ask ourselves.

5:29

We as Tanzanians, but also the whole world and Africa at large, we must ask ourselves about the whole issue of the virus. There must be something that isn't well understood by Tanzanians and to the science community, and it might not be well understood by the whole world. But I am giving advise to the ones who are using this equipment, especially in Africa. Take samples from different animals. Take samples of everything, even a wall. Even a lizard. Take a sample of anything. They are going to prove what I am saying.

I am a science expert. I know what I am saying. And this was done by people who are really qualified.

I am urging Tanzanians, we are still ion the elementary stage, let's not panic. Let's continue to work hard. production should continue and in a huge scale. We should not out fear on each other. And politicians should stop using this as an agenda. It's not going to help them.

But we Tanzanians should not accept being used. Corona is not only in Tanzania, it's everywhere. It's in the United States of America. It's in England, it's in Holland, it's in Sweden. It's everywhere. It's in Japan and China. Everywhere. Now they should not use this as a base. First of all this disease never started here.

Tanzanians, let's stand strong, let's unite, let's put God first, let's work hard, we should not be afraid of each other, we should help each other. So we can solve this problem together.

And for those who are trying to do nonsense things, like the things just said, that even a papaya has corona, kware bird has corona, a goat has corona, in the scientific approach people really have to work hard. I am asking our specialists in universities, Sokoine [University], University of Dar es Salaam, all universities, NIMRI [National Institute for Medical Research], Institution of Science and Technology, and others, this is the right time to really work hard and show your integrity in doing research during this period.

I'm not really sure about the head of this laboratory, if he really knows, because when we were taking the samples we didn't tell him. He tested the samples thinking they are samples from humans. But why didn't he do trials in the initial days so he can justify the test kits he was using?

So there are so many nonsense things in all this.

8:00

[END]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeremiah Hosea Landess
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture