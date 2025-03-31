There is a vital new community that has emerged on X. The Stop the Shots Community (1) is a steadily growing coalition, a living petition if you will, demanding that the deadly injections falsely marketed as "Covid-19 vaccines" must be withdrawn from the market immediately.

As of this moment, those shots from hell, are associated with 38,476 deaths and 1,661,667 serious adverse events according to VAERS — The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (2).

Also, as of this moment, our Stop the Shots Community has 3,852 members. Please join our ranks. So many have been injured and so many have been killed. The alarm system, VAERS, has indicated that there's a five alarm fire and the fire department still hasn't shown up. The sprinklers haven't turned on. And to add insult to injury, the fire hydrants have been disabled.

People are continuing to die suddenly every day since the rollout of these toxic injections. People are being diagnosed with turbo cancers. People, human beings, are repeatedly catching "covid" after being so-called vaccinated and so-called boosted against it — which is indicative of vaccine induced autoimmune disorders.

Anyone who thinks vaccine injury isn't real, anyone who has managed to continue burying his or her head in the sand up until this point, can simply tune into our nightly Stop the Shots Community spaces and hear from the vaccine injured themselves — people who were healthy and productive members of society until they took their "safe and effective" injections. Sometimes, it was the first shot. Sometimes it was the second. Sometimes it was one of the boosters. Everyone's story is different — but make no mistake about it, these shots from hell have destroyed many lives. People have been left without adequate treatment or answers from the medical community that was so eager to inject them. Likewise, they have been left without legal recourse because of the outrageous liability protections granted to major corporations by the PREP Act (an act that must be repealed immediately and which was covered in detail on a recent community space by my guest on The Bassline episode 84, (https://thebassline.podbean.com/) the wise and insightful James Roguski) (3).

Anyone still under the total misconception that the medical and scientific communities are all in agreement about the legitimacy of the mass inoculation agenda, can simply tune in and listen to any number of doctors who have joined in on our Stop the Shots Community spaces to warn about the extraordinary harm that has been, and continues to be, inflicted as a result of this reckless campaign. Doctors from various areas of expertise have joined us to talk about the unbelievable carnage that has happened as a result of these mRNA injections that would have never been authorized for use in a sane world.

If you tuned in last night (3/29/25), you would have gotten an amazing legal update. From attorney par excellence, Warner Mendenhall. There are thousands upon thousands of covid related cases being litigated around the country receiving little to no media coverage. (What a surprise that the same poison pushing corporate news organizations that repeated the dishonest "safe and effective" slogan endlessly, didn't turn around to aid in the justice process in which they themselves are criminally implicated.)

The Stop the Shots Community is a place where people are coming together nightly (sometimes even during the day) to share information, perspectives and firsthand accounts from all over the world. We have members tuning in and speaking out from literally every continent except for Antarctica. (Did covid ever make its way down there?)

As much as I would be reluctant in general to direct anyone to start a new social media account, to start an X account just to be a member of our Stop the Shots Community is worth it. If you start your account simply to cast your vote by joining Stop the Shots and you never perform a single additional action on the platform, that's fine. I would, however, recommend that you can start an account to join our community and then curate it to be an effective repository of medical freedom focused information.

Please join the Stop the Shots Community. Please help us grow our community. Please make your voice heard in our community. Please tell our community how we can assist you in your efforts towards achieving medical freedom in whatever county, state or country where you reside.

My co-host CC Blakeman is the host of the American Granddaughter Podcast, an awesome program to which I highly recommend you listen (5). Since joining forces with us, she has brought outstanding guests into our spaces. I was also deeply touched when she wrote an amazing song, commending me for my efforts and inviting you to join us. The link to her song is below. Please listen, be inspired and join our Stop the Shots Community.

