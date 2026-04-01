Have you heard The Bassline? It is my weekly, health freedom focused radio show. It airs live, every Friday at 1pm Eastern Standard Time, on the Progressive Radio Network (PRN.live).

On Friday, September 9th, 2023 a new chapter in my life began. Something I dreamed of for a long time, something I was told I should do by many, many people over the years came to fruition — I became the host of my own radio show.

It was an opportunity that came about unexpectedly, but the timing was perfect. My friend Kathryn Davis, program director at PRN and longstanding host of her own radio show Heart of Mind, reached out to me about the opportunity. She asked me if I wanted my own radio show, and my answer was a resounding “Yes!”

That call came at the beginning of the week, on a Monday. That Friday I was on the air live and The Bassline was born.

I was extremely fortunate to get the opportunity, thanks largely to Progressive Radio Network listeners who were familiar with me as a frequent caller to the show Leid Story, hosted by the legendary Utrice Leid, that sent emails to the station suggesting I should have my own show. To my friend Kathryn Davis and to the kind PRN listeners who sent those emails — thank you.

My guests have been tremendous and I have learned a lot from each and every one of them and for that I am also thankful. I must say that when I started hosting The Bassline I stated openly that I was not an antivaxxer. At a certain point, after hearing any number of freedom doctors, I realized, and objectively had to admit — I had become an antivaxxer. Since then, I have transcended the antivax label and would now describe myself as a Vaccine Abolitionist.

Part of the magic of The Bassline comes from the fact that the Progressive Radio Network never once told me what I could or could not say. Other than the luxury of providing me with a studio and two competent engineers, the show is up to me to produce.

I suppose I should look into the gimatrial significance around the name “Ryan” because my first two guests were “Ryans.” On the first episode I was fortunate to be joined in studio by one of my best friends, lead guitarist for Sadé and many others, as well as the coproducer of the first album I ever produced(1), Ryan Waters. On episode two, I had the honor of interviewing Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond. The Last American Vagabond, or TLAV(2), was a beacon of light during Covid insanity. Ryan, prolific and astute, is someone I consider a leader and a pioneer in the open-source media movement.

As I continued to seek out guests, to my amazement, virtually everyone including some really well-known names in the health freedom space, agreed to join me for interviews. I am reluctant to name names for the mere fact that I don’t want to leave anyone out. They all deserve the utmost credit and my heart will always hold enormous gratitude to everyone who agreed to an interview for contributing to the body of work that is The Bassline. At the end of this article I will include a comprehensive list of every interview I have conducted up to this point, so those interviews can easily be cross referenced, shared and used for research purposes.

I would like to briefly take some time to explain where I’m coming from as an independent journalist. I am a professional musician, a chess instructor, a New Yorker and first of all a husband and a father. I don’t claim to be an authority on anything. I am simply a concerned citizen and a human being who is concerned about the state of the human race.

The reason I have dedicated my radio show to the health freedom conversation is because I have realized as a result of the events of the past 6 years that if we as “citizens” do not have sovereignty over our own bodies then the ideals of freedom, democracy, capitalism, socialism, whatever — are meaningless. If the government can arbitrarily mandate invasive medical procedures as a requirement for returning to work or overall participation in society, if a private corporation or any institution can do the same — then, we are not free people and we should not kid ourselves by pretending that we are. Covid was a litmus test. Unfortunately, most failed the test.

So, in light of the mass poisoning and all of the coercion and tyranny that characterized the Covid event, I sought to do as many interviews relevant to that topic as possible. I have interviewed doctors, scientists, lawyers, journalists, academics and artists, as well as the vaccine injured and the vaccine bereaved.

What has accumulated is a trove of information I ask you to make use of as well as possible. Download the interviews. Listen to the interviews. Share the interviews.

Some people have asked me, “Are you going to bring on people who represent the opposing view?” Never say never, but generally speaking the answer is — no. The reasoning behind that is that I feel that the opposing point of view already had their opportunity to dominate the airwaves and censor the dissidents. My show is meant to provide a platform for those very dissidents.

I have also been asked, “Why don’t you challenge the assertions of your guest?” The Bassline is not a debate show. I provide an open platform for interesting, experienced people to share their knowledge and opinions. I do not seek to undermine my guests or catch them off guard. I want my guests to feel welcomed and respected. I provide an open platform for the people I have invited, to speak freely and uninterrupted. The handful of questions I provide over the course of the hour are merely to provide an arc to the conversation.

As of the publication of this article, I have done 136 episodes in 136 weeks. I have shown consistency and dedication. I kindly ask that you support me in this effort. Please make abundant use of the archive on Podbean and please subscribe to The Bassline Podcast on YouTube(3).

Another great feature of the live radio format is that I am afforded the privilege of taking phone calls. If you can join me on a Friday afternoon (1pm EST), the call in number is 888-874-4888 and I would be delighted to hear from you.

(1) No One’s Slave by Earthdriver: https://f4.bcbits.com/img/a3295917703_10.jpg

(2) TheLastAmericanVagabond.com

(3) The Bassline Archive on Podbean — TheBassline.Podbean.com

The Bassline Podcast on YouTube — https://www.youtube.com/@TheBasslinePodcast

Episodes:

#1 Ryan Waters — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-1/

#2 Ryan Cristian — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-2/

#3 Jeremy Poole — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode3/

#4 Tessa Lena — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-4/

#5 Dr. Meryl Nass — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-5/

#6 Kraig Blue — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-6/

#7 Steve Kirsch — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-7/

#8 Stephanie Edmonds — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-8/

#9 Kevin Nathaniel — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-9/

#10 Sujata Gibson — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-9-1698060111/

#11 Dr. Jessica Rose — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-11/

#12 Dr. Richard Fleming — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-12/

#13 Calls from the Listeners — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-13/

#14 Calls from the Listeners — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-14/

#15 Steven Newcomb — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-15/

#16 Danielle Baker — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-16/

#17 Brook Jackson — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-17/

#18 Ryan Cristian — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-18/

#19 Dr. Judy Mikovitz — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-19/

#20 Dr. Leonard Horowitz — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-20/

#21 Dr. Henry Ealy — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-21/

#22 Mark Crispin Miller — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-22/

#23 Anoush Ter Taulian — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-23/

#24 Dr. Mary Talley Bowden — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-24/

#25 Dr. William Makis — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-25/

#26 Dr. Andrew Zywiec — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-26/

#27 Ivor Cummins — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-27/

#28 Stef Zamorano — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-28/

#29 Dr. Paul Byrne — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-29/

#30 Dr. Ben Marble — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-30/

#31 Dr. Rima Laibow — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-31/

#32 Dr. Michael Palmer — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-32/

#33 Dr. Kat Lindley — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-33/

#34 Adil Vezir — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-34/

#35 Bobbie Anne Cox — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-35/

#36 Dr. Toby Rogers — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-36/

#37 Dr. Kimberly Biss — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-37/

#38 John Beaudoin — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-38/

#39 Richard Hirschman — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-39/

#40 Dr. James Thorp — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-40/

#41 Dr. My Le Trinh — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-41/

#42 Lyndsey House — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-42/

#43 Master Cheese — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-43/

#44 Destiny Rezendez — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-44/

#45 Dr. Joe Lee — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-45/

#46 Dr. Jessica Rose — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-46/

#47 Tanya Cullain — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-47/

#48 Dr. Hodkinson — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-48/

#49 Dawn Solomon — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-49/

#50 Albert Benavides — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-50/

#51 Shanna Carroll — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-51/

#52 Dr. Christina Parks — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-52/

#53 Marc Girardot — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-53/

#54 Jake Angeli-Chansley — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-54/

#55 Tessa — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-55/

#56 Aaron Kheriaty — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-56/

#57 Julie Threet — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-57/

#58 Sonia Feintech — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-58/

#59 Dr. Alim Muhammad — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-59/

#60 Harry Fisher — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-60/

#61 Michael Kane — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-61/

#62 Dr. Rima Laibow — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-62/

#63 Warner Mendenhall — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-63/

#64 Gary Null — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-64/

#65 Dr. Ronald F Owens Jr. — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-65/

#66 Dr. Marivic Villa — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-66/

#67 Nathan G — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-67/

#68 Dr. Andrew Zywiec — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-67-1732909669/

#69 Gail Seiler — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-69/

#70 Dani Katz — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-70/

#71 Dr. Kimberly Biss — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-71/

#72 Dr. Judy Mikovits — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-72/

#73 Dr. Henry Ealy — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-73/

#74 Laura Taylor — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-74/

#75 Dr. Joseph Sansone — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-75/

#76 Victoria Chapman — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-76/

#77 Dr. Meryl Nass — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-77/

#78 Dr. Angela Griffith — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-78/

#79 Dr. Alim Muhammad — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-79/

#80 Dr. Stella Immanuel — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-80/

#81 Marc Girardot — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-81/

#82 Dr. Phillip Triantos https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-82/

#83 Michael Jay, Kevin Nathaniel, Tessa Lena, Kraig Blue — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-83/

#84 James Roguski — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-84/

#85 Jessica Hocket — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-85/

#86 CC Blakeman — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-86/

#87 Helena Krizek — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-87/

#88 ApotheCarol — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-88/

#89 John Beaudoin — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-89/

#90 Dr. Ariyana Love — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-90/

#91 Destiny Rezendez — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-91/

#92 Dr. Joe Lee — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-92/

#93 Dr. Alan Bain — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-93/

#94 Dr. Margaret Aranda — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-94/

#95 Julie Threet & Ronald F Owens Jr — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-95/

#96 Mark Oshinskie — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-96/

#97 Albert Benavides — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-97/

#98 Scott Austin — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-98/

#99 Livio Sanchez — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-99/

#100 Paul Franks — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-100/

#101 Dr. Kirk Moore — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-101/

#102 Dr. Leonard Horowitz — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-102/

#103 Kevin Nathaniel — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-103/

#104 James Roguski — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-104/

#105 Dawn Solomon — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-105/

#106 Jeremiah Abiah — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-106/

#107 Nurse Michelle — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-107/

#108 Carrie Sakamoto — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-108/

#109 CC Blakeman — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-109/

#110 Michael Kane — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-110/

#111 Warner Mendenhall — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-111/

#112 Master Cheese — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-112-100325/

#113 Steve Bennett — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-show-101025/

#114 Salvatore Kettenbeil — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-114-101725/

#115 Jeremy Poole — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-115-the-family-man-jeremy-poole/

#116 Ivor Cummins — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-116-103125/

#117 Dr. Ariyana Love — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-117-111425/

#118 Dr. Kat Lindley — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-118-with-dr-kat-lindley/

#119 Jenn Anne Mortensen — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-119/

#120 Harry Fisher — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-120-12525/

#121 Victoria Chapman — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-12-12-25-episode-121/

#122 Dr. Seema Nanda — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-122-12-19-25/

#123 Kristi Yapp — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-122625/

#124 Jimmy Dore — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-1226/

#125 Rosie Marshall — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-1-9-26-episode-125/

#126 Helena Krizek — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/bassline-1-16-26/

#127 Leslie Batts — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-1-23-26/

#128 Sonny Fleedman III — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-128-13026/

#129 Livio Sanchez — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-2-6-26-episode-29/

#130 Dr. Alan Bain — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-2-13-26/

#131 Julie Threet — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-2-20-26/

#132 Ryan Sikorski — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-132-2-27-26/

#133 Kraig Blue — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-133-3-6-26/

#134 Michelle Herman — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-134/

#135 Dr. Piers Robinson — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-135/

#136 Milton Washington — https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-3-27-26/

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