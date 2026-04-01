Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

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Sweet Mama's avatar
Sweet Mama
Apr 1

Interesting that people would ask why you don't provide opportunities for the pro-vax opposing views, when those so-called "experts" who have profited from this scam have turned down every opportunity to have a healthy, open debate on the subject and present their evidence. Even when there was lots of money offered for their favorite charities, if indeed they were ever inclined to try to benefit others as they claim, they still turned down those opportunities to allegedly educate people on the benefits of vaccines with evidence that their opposition is wrong. They've got nothing to offer anyone.

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Steve Bennett's avatar
Steve Bennett
Apr 1

You have a natural talent for the format, thank you for your relentless effort and high quality interviews!

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