Have you ever seen the ending of a boxing match or a mixed martial arts fight where one of the competitors gets KOed but instead of being lights-out unconscious, they're partially conscious and attacking (defending themselves against) the person nearest to them, who at that moment is the referee? That's where the left is at this point. Flailing with no idea where the target is, we're out of it. We've been beaten badly. It was ugly. We have no idea what has happened to us. Completely out of sorts, we need to be restrained and brought to the hospital. Once we come to, our coach can explain what occurred, but not right away. Even then, it will take considerably more time to review the video replay and really see what really happened.



How did we get defeated so soundly?

We were outclassed. We got picked apart. We bit on every feint, which threw off our balance, in turn throwing off our timing. It was a noble run, but this appears to be the end. The damage inflicted was great and it's generally impossible, to come back after being completely exposed, manhandled.



Our opponent's relentless propaganda was the peppering jab they used to overwhelm us with volume. The mandates are when the brutal hook punches started raining in. The killer vaccines were the fight ending uppercut. The double-lie, "safe and effective", was the simple 1-2 combination used to lull us to sleep. As soon as we fell into a predictable pattern, it was punches in bunches. We were being pummeled. We were out on our feet, so to speak. All we could do was turtle-up. The very few strikes we could muster were weak, flailing and inaccurate. The championship mettle wasn't there. All bravado aside, we weren't up to the task. We lacked poise.



The fight has been waved off, but the left still thinks they're ready to go. They're standing there with their gloves on, wondering why their head is ringing.



So if we don't have the speed, and we don't have the agility, or durability — if we don't have the mettle — then we need to stop. This isn't negative. This is realistic, and being realistic is positive in nature. We can throw in the towel. No need to be concussed any further. No reason to absorb more punishment. Enough brain damage has been incurred.

























