Francine Coudre is a family farmer who has introduced a revolutionary new app, the Mulberry Tree app, which allows people to purchase fresh ingredients from local farms. This empowers farmers on the one hand, while providing consumers with access to fresh food on the other. The app is also replete with recipes from a wide variety of food traditions.

1. Please tell us about the Covid event from the point of view of a farmer — how did you react to the televised propaganda? How did your family experience the event?

We moved to the Ozarks the month before the COVID-19 shutdowns began. We purchased our farm in 2021 and started building it from scratch.

During that time, we witnessed how censorship and restrictions on online platforms affected farm-to-farm businesses and small farmers who were trying to supply families with healthy food during supply chain disruptions. You could not even sell eggs through Facebook Marketplace in many cases. While people were being encouraged to stay home, small farmers were struggling to find ways to connect with customers who needed their products.

It opened our eyes to how dependent our food system had become on large supply chains and centralized distribution. We believe families should have the freedom to purchase food directly from the people who grow and raise it.

The experience also pushed us to move quickly with certain decisions on our own farm. We made some mistakes along the way, but we learned from them, and we continue to grow every day. Farming has taught us resilience, self-reliance, and the importance of building a community that supports one another.

2. Please tell us about farm life — how did you get into farming and what does your farm consist of?

My grandparents were farmers, so agriculture is part of my family history. My husband and I also felt that God was calling us to move to the Ozarks and build a farm where we could raise our children closer to the land and become more self-sufficient.

We started our farm from scratch, and it has been a journey of learning, hard work, and faith. Today, we raise nearly 30 goats, meat rabbits, donkeys, chickens, ducks, and turkeys.

Farm life is not always easy or glamorous. It means early mornings, long days, unpredictable weather, caring for animals, and constantly learning how to do things better. But it also means knowing where our food comes from, teaching our children valuable life skills, and building something that can serve our family and community for generations.

We believe that healthy food starts with healthy soil, responsible farming, and people who care about what they produce.

3. Please tell us about your revolutionary app — how was it conceived? How does it work?

Three years ago, God gave me a dream to build a platform that could help save American farmers by connecting them directly with the people who want to support them. I believe we have a responsibility to love our neighbors, and no person or family can thrive entirely on their own. Farmers need communities that value their work, and families need access to real food.

That vision became Mulberry Tree, a farmer-owned, family-owned farm-to-fork platform that launched in January 2026 and is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

We are the first farm-to-fork recipe app designed to connect recipes directly with ingredient purchasing. Users can discover recipes and purchase ingredients from local farmers or through our Instacart integration when local options are unavailable.

We market farmers on the platform for free. We do not charge farmers listing fees or take a percentage of their sales. Our goal is to remove barriers between farmers and consumers rather than create another middleman taking money away from the people doing the hard work.

Mulberry Tree also features a digital farmers market where people can list animals, hatching eggs, and American-made products. Think of Etsy, but focused on American-made goods rather than imported products. We also offer educational classes covering subjects such as cooking, baking, and gardening.

Our long-term vision is to help rebuild local food systems, give small farms greater visibility, and make it easier for families to find and purchase real food directly from the source.

A web browser version is coming soon, which will expand access beyond mobile devices.

4. Please tell us about how family farms in the U.S. are disappearing. What are some of the policies affecting farmers in this country 2026?

America is losing its family farms at an alarming rate. One commonly cited estimate is that approximately 77 farms are lost each day, and the United States has lost more than five million farms over the past century. Behind those numbers are families, livelihoods, communities, and generations of agricultural knowledge.

There is no single cause. Family farmers face rising land prices, property taxes, fuel and equipment costs, insurance expenses, labor challenges, limited access to markets, and competition from large corporations with far greater resources. Farmers can work incredibly hard and still struggle to earn a sustainable living.

Legal and regulatory barriers are another major part of the problem.

- Meat processing laws: Federal inspection requirements can make it expensive and difficult for small farms to have their animals processed and sell meat to consumers. In many areas, USDA-inspected processing facilities are limited, creating long wait times and requiring farmers to transport animals long distances. The PRIME Act seeks to expand opportunities for the sale of certain custom-processed meat within states, subject to state law and applicable food-safety requirements. As of October 2026, the federal PRIME Act proposals remain pending, although related pilot provisions have been considered in the 2026 Farm Bill. “https://nationalaglawcenter.org/legislative-proposals-in-slaughter-and-processing/“ (https://nationalaglawcenter.org/legislative-proposals-in-slaughter-and-processing/)

- Consolidation in the meatpacking industry: When a small number of large companies control much of the processing infrastructure, independent ranchers can have fewer choices about where to process their animals and how to reach consumers. This can limit competition and leave small producers with less bargaining power. Farmers need more local processing capacity and fair access to markets.

- Taxes and the cost of land: Property taxes, inheritance and estate planning, equipment costs, and the expense of acquiring additional farmland can make it difficult for families to keep farms in the family. As land values rise, some farmers face pressure to sell land rather than continue operating.

- Regulatory compliance costs: Food safety rules, licensing, labeling, environmental requirements, and other regulations can require significant time, money, and specialized knowledge. Many of these rules serve important purposes, but the costs can disproportionately burden small farms that lack the staff and resources of large agricultural businesses. Regulations should protect consumers without making it unnecessarily difficult for small farms to operate.

- Restrictions on direct sales and local food systems: Farmers who want to sell directly to consumers can face different state and local rules involving meat, dairy, eggs, food preparation, and commercial sales. These requirements can make it harder for a small farm to build a direct relationship with its customers, even when the community wants to buy locally.

- Limited access to markets and online platforms: Farmers increasingly depend on digital tools to reach customers. When platforms restrict agricultural listings or make it difficult to advertise certain products, small farms can lose valuable sales opportunities. We experienced firsthand how difficult it could be for farmers to connect with customers online.

- Corporate concentration and unfair competition: Independent farmers must compete with large agricultural businesses that benefit from economies of scale and established distribution networks. Strong enforcement of competition laws and policies that support independent producers are essential if we want a food system that does not leave family farms behind.

In 2026, the federal government has also taken steps to address meatpacking competition and barriers to meat processing. For example, a September 2026 executive order directed federal agencies to strengthen enforcement of livestock market protections and explore ways to expand market access for eligible meat products. However, policy announcements alone are not enough. Farmers need practical, lasting changes that make it possible to process, market, and sell their products without unnecessary obstacles.

“https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/09/promoting-fair-competition-in-livestock-markets-and-expanding-market-access-for-american-meat-producers/“

(https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/09/promoting-fair-competition-in-livestock-markets-and-expanding-market-access-for-american-meat-producers/)

We also have to recognize that convenience has changed how people buy food. Many families have become disconnected from the farmers who grow their food, while large grocery chains and centralized supply systems have become the default. Consumers may want local food but not know where to find it.

That is one of the reasons I built Mulberry Tree. We cannot solve every problem facing American agriculture through legislation alone. We also need to rebuild the connection between farmers and families.

Farmers need fair access to markets, reasonable regulations, more local processing options, and communities willing to support them. Consumers need convenient ways to find real food and buy directly from the people producing it.

If we want American family farms to survive, we must make it possible for the next generation to afford land, operate legally, reach customers, and earn a living without being pushed out by excessive costs or a system that favors large corporations.

5. How can people find you on Substack, Twitter or elsewhere? Where can people find your app?

You can learn more about our mission and explore Mulberry Tree at:

Website:

https://www.mulberrytree.io

Substack:

https://substack.com/@mulberrytreeapp?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

X:

https://x.com/mulberrytreeapp

GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/mulberry-tree-lets-save-american-farmers

Our app is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, and a web browser version is coming soon.

We also have a GiveSendGo campaign to help our family grow Mulberry Tree, improve the platform, and reach more farmers and consumers without selling the business or compromising the mission behind it.

We have worked hard to build this as a farmer-owned, family-owned business, and we want to keep it that way. Rather than take venture capital that could force us to change our priorities, we are asking our community to help us grow while keeping our mission intact.

Every contribution helps us continue building a platform that puts farmers first, connects families with real food, and supports American agriculture.

Together, we can help restore the connection between the people who grow our food and the families who depend on them.

Francine Coudre on The Bassline:

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-10-30-26-episode-166/