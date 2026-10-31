Jeremiah’s Substack

Jeremiah’s Substack

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Marguerite Ruffner's avatar
Marguerite Ruffner
1d

Great article and interview. I downloaded the app. It’s beautifully made and I’ve enjoyed going through recipes.

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Francine Coudre's avatar
Francine Coudre
1d

Thank you so much

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