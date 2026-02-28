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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Feb 28

💯

In my 20s, my solution to this problem was the Green Party. However, I soon learned that they're full of big egos and lacking in democratic decision-making.

This was brilliant. I like how it tied together different aspects of policy and recent history. Question: If the Mexican paramilitaries and drug cartels all got their weapons from the US military, how are they anarchocapitalists? Just intrigued by this characterization.

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4 replies by Jeremiah Hosea and others
includeMeOut's avatar
includeMeOut
Feb 28Edited

The final nail in the MAHA coffin was RFK’s pathetic justification for Trump’s glyphosate lack of liability following the public humiliation ritual of having him present for the Pfizer appearance hosted by Trump himself.

And now with the Epstein exposures and the imperialist attack on Iran that entire MAGA/MAHA coalition is in full retreat.

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