If you walk into a boxing gym, the first simple combination you are likely to learn is jab-cross or 1-2. Two straight punches aimed at the same target, placed directly in front of the practitioner. The hook punches, the uppercuts, the body jabs — they can all be implemented later. At first, there is no reason to get too elaborate, there is no reason to be too confusing. Working on the timing, the rhythm and feel of the simple 1-2 combination is more than enough to focus on to start out with.

Sometimes in boxing (or MMA) you’ll see a situation where one competitor is so superior in terms of speed, timing and technique that they are able to dominate the contest by simply employing the ol’ 1-2. Jab-cross can work so effectively that the hypothetical pugilist scarcely needs to do anything more to generally control, and ultimately win, the fight.

That type of lopsided contest is a metaphor for the way in which oligarchs, the ruling class, the international banking cartel — whatever you want to call them, are dominating the broad masses of people here in the U.S. and all over the world.

In this article I am going to focus on the place where I was born, and still reside — The United States of America, as I obviously cannot attest to the various conditions of all the various places in the world.

Here in the U.S. we have heard lie after lie, broken promise after broken promise — how anyone can have faith in either of the two major political parties or any of the candidates produced by them is beyond me. They have neglected us. They have betrayed us. They have stabbed us in the back — repeatedly. They create ample distractions by expatiating over things that are absolutely meaningless, while never concerning themselves in the least bit with the real needs and the real concerns of The People — the quality of our air, the quality of our water, the quality of our food, the quality of our schools and hospitals, the national infrastructure, the power grid, the overall quality of life in our cities and towns.

As our needs remain thoroughly neglected and the pillars of our society deteriorate and collapse before our eyes, an anti-human, anti-freedom agenda is being steadily unfurled. This agenda seeks to ensnare each and every person in a digital control grid, fueled by a central bank digital currency, within the context of a profoundly invasive bio-security state. Transhumanism is the order of the day. The human organism, no longer perceived as being created in the image of God, is to be edited at the genetic, cellular and molecular levels with no regard for the repercussions.

As the scam, sham, and farce that is the two-party illusion continues to be perpetuated by its very victims, we are left completely ill-equipped to comprehend, let alone address, a wide range of threats that were previously inconceivable.

A growing number of people are coming to reject the two-party illusion. I intend to do my part to accelerate that process. The (partial) revelation that is the Epstein files more than indicate a political system that is hopelessly corrupt and beyond repair.

As more and more sordid details emerge, most are desperately clinging to the old paradigm. Severe cognitive dissonance has set in as they attempt to understand what is being disclosed through a blurry, outdated bipartisan lens.

But even before the sheer horrors of the Epstein files, we had more than enough evidence that the uniparty is entirely corrupt. The faux rivalry between the red coats and the blue coats is a made-for-television soap opera functioning in the service of an overarching system of domination.

I offer, for your consideration, five examples of the so-called two parties colluding against the interests of The People. One faction sets the stage, and the other provides the follow-through.

1. Obama extends the Patriot Act and expands the drone program:

After campaigning for months and months behind the empty slogan “hope and change” Obama promptly came into office and extended the signature legislation of his predecessor — the Patriot Act.

The Patriot Act, one of the great negative milestones of the George W. Bush administration, set the stage for unprecedented surveillance and the end of the previously enjoyed social construct that is privacy. It is a document that ushered in a monitoring system akin to a digital panopticon in which all “citizens” are viewed as prisoners. All of this was revealed (and who knows how far it has advanced since then) in the Snowden revelations.

It was a mere 403 days after taking the oath of office that Obama extended the Patriot Act with the stroke of a pen.

Bulk Data Collection and Section 215, National Security Letters (NSLs) and Gag Orders, “Sneak and Peek” Warrants, Expansion of FISA and Loss of Probable Cause, “Lone Wolf” Provision, Overbroad Definition of Domestic Terrorism, Indefinite Detention of Immigrants — each and every one of these little items is a profound transgression in its own right.

George W. Bush was also the progenitor of the drone program. Extrajudicial assassinations all around the world by remote control — sounds ethical to me! Just like with the Patriot Act, Obama seamlessly took the baton and not only continued the drone program but expanded it. In fact, it is estimated that Obama authorized ten times as many drone strikes as Bush. Remember the sense of betrayal and the subsequent outrage of his supporters? Neither do I.

2. Trump produces Operation Warp Speed vaccines — Biden mandates them:

All hoopla and all fanfare aside, history will remember Trump as the Operation Warp Speed President. In this era of acute contradictions and nonsense, neither side of the aisle has a coherent position.

Most rank and file Democrats were heavily recruited into the vaccine agenda. Without any reference to any particular document, or any particular speech, they, the Democrats, took their vaccine zealotry to a rabid state. They took the most peculiar stance of any political faction in history — when many of them considered the act of taking the Trump vaccine, or MAGAjab, to be oppositional to Trump. They generally despise the Orange Man. Many of them wake up in the morning just to hate Trump, but they took him over the top in his historic moment — the Operation Warp Speed mRNA toxic vaccine agenda.

They live to hate Trump, but they don’t give him the credit he deserves for bypassing altogether the ordinary regulatory process and allowing us to get our killer vaccines almost immediately after the mysterious new “Covid-19” virus suddenly appeared on planet Earth.

You will never hear a Democrat say something to the effect of, “Trump is truly awful in just about every way, but we have to give him credit for one magnificent accomplishment — Operation Warp Speed and those splendid vaccines.” Instead, they maintain the bizarre disposition of loathing Trump while likewise loathing and ostracizing those who refused his experimental MAGAjabs.

Runners up in the Absurdity Olympics are the MAGA supporters who are antivax or anti-covidvax, yet completely absolve Trump of his responsibility in the Operation Warp Speed nightmare. Trump proudly proclaimed himself to be “The Father of the Vaccine.” He glowingly refers to Warp Speed as one of the greatest achievements in history, yet many of his supporters continue to use the lame excuse that he was “tricked” into the mRNA vaccine agenda by plants such as Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. Many MAGA/MAHA affiliated antivaxxers will point out that Trump may have made the covid injections available, but it was Biden who mandated them. The obvious and appropriate response to this, however, is that if Trump did not unleash the killer vaccines through the vehicle of Operation Warp Speed, there would be nothing to mandate.

3. Genocide in Palestine:

Nothing invokes the spirit of bipartisanship like our government’s blind, unwavering support of the state of Israel and their ongoing destruction and persecution of the Palestinian people. Whether the president is Democrat or Republican, regardless of who has the majority in the house and the senate — Israel will receive its funds and the political support necessary to carry out its ruthless agenda.

Netanyahu, the warmongering psychopath, has, with bald-faced arrogance belittled sitting presidents — suffering no political penalty whatsoever. He has upstaged Obama and Trump and it has not cost him one single penny or one iota of political support.

One of the most grotesque contradictions I ever witnessed was when protestors, apoplectic with rage, denounced Joe Biden as “Genocide Joe” and then promptly turned around and voted for the next of kin Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris. They consider themselves liberal and peaceful, yet they don’t take very seriously the fact they voted for an administration that sponsored literally genocidal policies against defenseless Palestinian civilians. (The heinous actions of October 7th were obviously the Zionist regime throwing a grapefruit of an underhanded pitch to themselves to thereby justify their genocidal retaliation.)

The Trump administration is no better. While it is a historical fact that the worst atrocities in recent history occurred under Biden, they could have just as easily happened under Trump. As we can see Trump, like all of his predecessors, has shown steadfast support for Israel. Even many of his originally die-hard supporters have withdrawn support to varying degrees as they see Trump betraying the “America First” slogan with what appears to be an “Israel First” policy.

4. Biden extends the PREP Act:

Just like Obama extended the Patriot Act, Biden extended Bush Jr.’s other piece of signature legislation — the PREP Act. The PREP Act, one of the most harmful and all-around detrimental items of domestic legislation drafted in modern history, was instrumental in the execution of the Covid crimes. Yet Biden, supposedly an opponent of Republican doctrine, extended this terrible legislation from the W Bush era with little to no scrutiny. I truly do not recall much discussion about that extremely significant legislative action whatsoever. The very same rank and file Democrats who spend a good percentage of their lives despising Republicans, have literally nothing to say when the candidates they elect extend the signature legislation of their Republican predecessors. Is that not extraordinary?

If you haven’t already read the article, I humbly ask that you read my 32nd Substack article, “James Roguski is Right, it’s time to repeal the PREP Act.” * James is leading the charge in a really important effort to have that dreadful document repealed.

5. Immigration — Biden Opens the Border/ Trump unleashes ICE:

There is a lot I would like to say that I will refrain from venturing into in this particular article on the subject of immigration, but I would like to highlight a few key points. Many, if not most of the people arriving in the U.S., bypassing normal immigration procedure — are legitimate refugees fleeing war-torn or generally unstable conditions. The U.S. is often culpable in creating or exacerbating these conditions.

In Mexico, for example, cartels and paramilitary groups have terrorized entire regions of the country. In some cases criminal organizations have overwhelmed police precincts with brute force. All of those anarcho-capitalists groups (that’s what they are) conducting major rackets and carrying out terrorist atrocities in Mexico and other Latin American countries are primarily armed with US military issued weapons. No, the vast majority of those weapons were not purchased at gun shows in Texas. They were delivered by means of the Iran/Contra operation (Reagan). They were delivered by means of Operation Fast and Furious (Obama). They were delivered by CIA pilots out of the Mena Airport in Arkansas (Governor Bill Clinton).

I mention all of this to provide the context that is generally left out when Democrats and Republicans debate the issue of immigration — our role as a nation in destabilizing countries and subsequently increasing the number of refugees who wind up on our doorstep.

None of that ugly history is new. What was completely novel, however, was the Biden immigration policy. Open the border and allow people to simply flood into the country. Biden campaigned to be president for months and months — he never mentioned that he was going to do such a thing. Upon becoming president, Biden immediately implemented a radical new open border policy, almost as quickly as he took the oath of office, again, without any explanation as to the rationale behind such a thing. Even Biden’s detractors fail to point out this stunning fact — Biden opened the border for the mass migration of undocumented individuals to pour into the country, and at no point even attempted to provide as much as a half-explanation of what on earth he was doing.

What could motivate such a thing? In my personal opinion, it was to cover up the depopulation/excess death that has resulted from the covid jabs. A few million people die, another several million people appear out of nowhere — it’s all too much to keep track of. In short, they didn’t want us to witness the interval where the population suddenly declined for the first time in the history of the nation.

Allowing all of these undocumented people into the country also introduces the next phase of the game — tactical domestic military operations carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Anyone decrying ICE while failing to see their behavior within the broader context of U.S. militarism, which includes all the activities of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, National Guard, CIA, DIA, DEA, FBI, ATF and all of the quote-unquote “alphabet people” — all the way down to the local police departments, is failing to see the forest for the trees.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is an armed agency. They are not the Boy Scouts. When people were allowed, through a policy that was never once explained, to enter into the country en masse, it provided a perfect and long awaited opportunity for ICE to demonstrate their prowess. If an “illegal” or a protestor gets killed in the process, that is what is known as “collateral damage.” As the saying goes, “If you want to make an omelet, you’re going to have to break a couple of eggs.”

The exigencies of the circumstance helps pave the way for more home invasions, arrests at the workplace and in general, gets us acclimated to a new atmosphere of heightened authoritarianism — a key component of the new biosecurity state. (Remember, whether you are innocent or guilty, legal or illegal — that is not the concern of the arresting officer. All of those details will have to be determined in a court of law.) With all of these undocumented people now present, most of whom remain unapprehended, they have created the need for an ongoing domestic military operation. This will also serve as the grounds to insist on new forms of digital identification and increased surveillance measures of all kinds.

Those are my examples. I would love to hear yours. If you, like me, can clearly perceive the repetitive mechanism of the one-two punch — I am eager to hear, in the comments below, what you might add to the list.

*James Roguski is Right…It’s time to repeal the PREP Act: