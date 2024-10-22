Maybe I'm naive, perhaps my optimism is unrealistic, but I always thought that people were mostly good. Despite our complexities and our contradictions, on average a so-called ordinary person simply wants health and stability for themselves, their families, and their communities. As the great Curtis Mayfield said, "People share similar fears, shed similar tears and die in so many years."

Human beings enjoy picnics and concerts and comedy and games. We like to eat together. We like to dance. We marvel at the wonders that we can perceive through a microscope or a telescope. We enjoy storytelling and fantasy in various forms. We are inspired by greatness and our curiosity is boundless.

Despite our general yearning for peace and content, our species also has a hideous underbelly. On a macrocosmic scale, history is littered with numerous examples of genocidal actions inflicted by one group of people upon another. On a microcosmic scale, if you have a crime app on your phone for example, and live in a major city, it's likely to show a daily inventory of senseless (and often incredibly cruel) crimes that criminals are willing to inflict upon unsuspecting victims — seemingly more than ever before.

(Here in New York City, it appears to my well trained eye that there has been an increase in homelessness, violent crime, bizarre crime and psychotic behavior overall since the Covid lockdowns. It's like a psychic residue.)

While we humans have shown ourselves to be capable of murder, most people are not murderers. We are territorial and prone to conflict but would more often prefer peace.

I remember one of my all-time favorite highschool teachers, Mike Taylor, a math teacher, who made a remark that left an impression on me. He admitted (not in front of the class but in talking to me directly) that he marvels every day — particularly as he rides the Subway — how we coexist with such trust and relative cooperation despite the fact our nation was wrought in abject violence.

Is it just me, or in recent years have more and more people taken to referring to themselves as "empaths" as though it were a mystical designation? Empathy, however, is quite natural to human beings. We are all empathetic to one extent or another. A person without empathy is a psychopath or a sociopath. If a person, a stranger, falls and hits their head on the ground — we are inclined to help the person to their feet. If they fell unconscious from the impact we would call 911. We would be rather concerned. If it were your friend you would be more concerned, a family member maybe even more than that — but if it were a perfect stranger who had fallen, an ordinary person (so-called) would feel some degree of empathy.

Something strange has occurred in the present age, however, that to my mind is novel and unfamiliar. There is a new category of individual who is not being shown any compassion or empathy. They are being treated like non-entities. That group is the vaccine injured.

While I may have said "new group", this is incorrect. The vaccine injured is a category of people that is certainly as old as vaccines themselves. In vaccine injury support groups on Twitter, which I frequent — it is a mix of people injured by the Covid injections combined with people injured by the other vaccines, the ones that predate Operation Warp Speed.

If you tell someone about an example or examples of vaccine injury, certainly if you tell a garden-variety Branch Covidian, they are likely to lean away. They are likely to obfuscate, stone wall or contradict. They'll often launch into the immediate defense of "vaccines" — while paying little to no attention to the fact of injured human beings. They like to say things like, "Wait, you're anti-vax? We're not having this conversation."

I have two questions (or, you could say one question divided into two parts), for you, my astute readers — how did they achieve this atmosphere? How did they, Big Harma and the Poison Pushers, make vaccines the only thing in the universe that we are not supposed to question? In theory, all branches of science are continually self-correcting and updating their paradigms. Any discipline not doing so can be presumed to be a dead science. We are constantly inquiring into the nature of everything in the universe, including the universe itself.

Is vaccinology the first branch of science in which no correction can be implemented, no improvement can be made whatsoever? The first area of human endeavor that has resulted in perfection — how interesting. Vaccines are all beneficial, never detrimental and the negative side-effects they may induce are rare (a very non-specific, unscientific term) — so rare in fact that they should never be mentioned. This is the position of the pro-vax crowd; vaccines are the gold standard and are in fact beyond reproach.

Part two of my question, pertains to the human beings — the members of our race — who have been injured by these products: the vaccine injured. How did the vaccine injured become the one group of suffering people it is okay to shun and negate? I've never seen anything like it. If someone were thrown from a bicycle and got all scraped up, if they burned their hand on a grill, if they sprained their knee in a soccer game they would be responded to with concern and compassion. Mention a vaccine injury on the other hand and and people are likely to turn away. They're likely to change the topic abruptly.

When I became outspoken against the covid agenda in 2020 and then began speaking out further against the coercive vaccine agenda that later became the pinnacle of the covid event, I did not know I would have the opportunity, the outright privilege, to host The Bassline radio show on the Progressive Radio Network. On that program, I have interviewed several doctors, I have interviewed scientists, I've interviewed lawyers, I've interviewed journalists, artists, even an embalmer. But I have also, to date (and sadly there will be more) interviewed 5 vaccine injured individuals*. I've also interviewed Shanna Carroll**, a mother from Michigan who lost her precious daughter Aubrynn to these god-damned injections. So my question to all the poison pushers, to all the people who bought into the agenda, to all the people who shamed others for being reluctant about an irreversible decision what do you have to say in the face of the vaccine injured and the reality of people who have had their health completely destroyed in unimaginable ways, by these injections?

To the people who called me a "conspiracy theorist"†, or claimed that I had drifted into right-wing ideology — put all of my beliefs, or what you perceive as my beliefs aside and please listen to my vaccine injured guests. What do you have to say about people describing their own injuries, in their own words? Do you deny the humanity of these people? I don't understand what's happening here. It started out that the vax zealots wanted to get everyone vaxxed for their own good, for their own protection. They were so concerned about people getting sick and possibly dying — from covid. But when those very same shots that were supposed to protect, injure people severely and even kill vast numbers of people, they don't care. Now they're as cold as ice.

The public was told these shots were "safe and effective we were not told that our health could be completely ravaged. We were not told we could find ourselves suddenly disabled and experiencing injuries to multiple organ systems. We were not told we could end up with multiple diseases and disorders suddenly all being diagnosed all at once. "Rare side effects" meant feeling nauseous for a couple of hours in the minds of most people. It meant a mild fever but that day but feeling fine in the morning. Heart failure, turbo-cancer, antibody dependent enhancement — the total collapse of one's health was not in the advertisements. Informed consent was not practiced. On the contrary, medical professionals, "doctors" led their patients into, at best use of a negative efficacy product, and at worst — a death trap.

These are crimes against humanity in the truest and most literal sense, yet so many, most it seems, are quite prepared to sweep it all under the rug and pretend it never happened...They are equally prepared to pretend it isn't happening right now, as it pertains to the excess deaths and sudden deaths that continue to proliferate in an unmitigated fashion on a daily basis.

As I write this article, I receive a text from a good friend, a medical freedom warrior in Seattle:

"Yet another former friend died suddenly at age 43" was what it read. Those were the words verbatim, dragged and dropped into this paragraph, on to this page. "You die when you open a bottle of ketchup these days" I replied

with a link to this article describing such an incident:

https://share.newsbreak.com/9bm803bf

Again, the words "died suddenly"...

It is in this atmosphere, with folks literally dropping dead, in which people are being dumb, playing dumb and showing new aptitudes for willful ignorance. Just as a coercive inoculation program was leveled against the public resulting in excess deaths and unprecedented injury, we remain in a more than precarious situation. There is a relatively small percentage of the population that has even a clue as to what's going on. We have a big half distracted, half apathetic blob in the middle. Then we have the transhumanists with their instruments of narrative control, their censorship apparatus and their unrelenting agenda.

Why are the topics of vaccines in general and vaccine injury both taboo? How do we wake people up? How do we engage our family members, our communities and the public in these specifically uncomfortable, but absolutely necessary conversations?

*The following are links to my interviews with the vaccine injured:

Danielle Baker

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-16/

Lyndsey House

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-42/

Tanya Cullain

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-47/

Dawn Solomon

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-49/

And Julie Threet

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-57/

**My interview with Shanna Carroll, mother of Aubrynn

https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-baseline-episode-51/

†The Conspiracy Duo:

https://open.substack.com/pub/jeremiahhosea/p/conspiracy-theory-what-do-you-mean?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

https://open.substack.com/pub/jeremiahhosea/p/conspiracy-theory-youre-misusing?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd