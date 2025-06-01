I've been a chess coach for students of all ages for over 20 years(1). The story of how I became a chess coach and what I have learned throughout that process is something I plan to write more about in the future. Chess is the ultimate game of tactics and strategy, it's good for brain health and most of all — it's fun!

I bring up my background as a coach as a preface to a story that I will use to convey a larger point pertaining to the medical freedom movement. The story I would like to share took place in the old Village Chess Shop on Thompson Street in The West Village of New York City.

The Village Chess Shop existed for 35 years before being forced to close, losing the war — or the chess match if you will — to the rival Chess Forum(2) which existed (and still exists to this day) across the street. I actually worked at The Village Chess Shop for the last couple years of its existence before it finally closed in wake of the nightmare that was Hurricane Sandy. I met some really great friends there like fellow bassist, chess coach, and motorcycle instructor Marc O Appel(3) as well as Washington Square Park, and now Union Square Park legend, Russian Paul(4). (People would, and still do, travel from far and wide to play a game of chess with this man well known for his versatility and grit over the board.)

Several years before I became an employee there, I walked into The Village Chess Shop inquiring about who I should talk to about taking lessons. I was directed to Richie.

Richie, Master Richard Gilmartin, was a delightful, fascinating guy, thus learning from him was very enjoyable. He did what I call a high-volume lesson. He had pieces flying all over the chessboard — demonstrating exciting tactics and brilliant traps executed out of all kinds of exotic variations. That was one of his specialties; material that is not well documented in "the books", esoteric lines, that offer good winning chances. The lessons were action packed, animated by his unique style of narration.

Without ever asking me whether my level was beginner, intermediate or advanced he seemed to teach me under the presupposition that I was an expert — never taking too much time to explain any one thing in particular. Those lessons remain a major influence on my style as a coach.

Once, during one of my lessons with Richie, someone interrupted in an apparent attempt to irritate and antagonize Richie. I am not sure who this fellow was, and I am not sure of the backstory either. What he said was pretty much, "Hey Richie. You know why so many chess players go crazy? It's because they dedicate themselves to learning, studying and memorizing all these tedious patterns, sequences and tactical combinations only to realize the whole thing was pointless.”

The jabbing remarks, seemingly aimed at upsetting or at least annoying Richie, fell flat when he calmly and unperturbed responded by saying, "That's too bad for the people who have had that experience — but I, however, am doing art for art's sake." In other words, the comments intended to possibly frustrate Richie missed him entirely, because as his response indicated — they didn't apply to him. His endeavor was a different one altogether.

Just as there is a certain unassailable power in the very notion of art for art's sake, the same is true of truth for truth's sake. In fact, I would like to propose that the truth for truth's sake approach is the proper orientation for thinkers, truth-seekers and all people of good will.

But I would like to narrow in further and discuss how this applies to the movement to which I am dedicated — medical freedom. The medical freedom movement, which I prefer to call the human dignity movement, or simply, the right to say, “No”, movement must not in any way emulate our adversaries who have a tendency to act with flippant disregard when it comes to truth and the details therein.

It is unbecoming of medical freedom warriors to say, "It doesn't matter" when discussing highly significant, unanswered questions. It does matter. The truth always matters.

The poison pushers and their manifold henchmen (henchmen which include nurses, doctors, politicians, entertainers, so-called journalists, so-called artists and criminal collaborators at every level in every sector of society) have promoted a loose, flippant and unprincipled approach in all they have said and done.

They went from saying masks are not helpful to double masking. They went from, "The virus started in a wet market" to "Wait, it might have come from a lab where gain-of-function research and experimentation was happening — but don't worry about that; let's just move on." They went from, "Take your vaccine and the virus stops with you" to "It's actually a short window of symptom reducing protection — you're going to need a booster" to "You will all need ongoing boosters for the rest of your lives — Covid is a way of life now." They lowered the bar for themselves more readily than a Trinidadian limbo contest.

They initially blamed a bat species not found in Wuhan. Then they tried to fly an even more far-fetched theory incorporating a pangolin (along with a bat). When those preposterous theories were debunked, the lab-leak theory (originally derided as conspiratorial rubbish) was finally considered the most probable explanation. Yet, like everything else, they (The Branch Covidians) were unfazed, completely unmoved by their own about-face on the subject of the origins of Covid-19.

I emphasize here the origin of the virus because that is where this game of clue begins. The question of where this global catastrophe began is the first in a litany of unanswered questions.

Saying it doesn't matter where the virus came from is the equivalent of walking into a room where there is a dead body lying on the ground and immediately, upon seeing the body, saying: "It doesn't matter how the person died. Whether the person was murdered or died of natural causes there's nothing that can be done. Let's just plan the funeral." This is what happened on a global scale.

Saying "it doesn't matter" is wrong and wrong-minded. Of course it matters for every reason — legally, medically, historically and otherwise.

Here I'm going to address some of the taboo issues that have come up in the stop the shots/medical freedom/human dignity/right to say, “No” movement that have been and continue to be dividing lines that have not been reconciled.

Before you label me a conspiracy theorist, which I am (because yes, there are conspiracies and yes, I am inclined to theorize about them), please realize I am not for or against any of the positions I am about to describe. The theme here is that the truth, even if it is not comprehensively available to us, does matter — it always matters — and we should never (never say never) resort to claiming that it doesn't. The "it doesn't matter" cliche whether motivated by laziness, cynicism or pure frustration is not the way to go and will never reap the crown jewel.

Here I will avoid compiling a protracted list and instead will point to two controversial issues as they pertain to the Covid-19 vaccines. I am likely to anger both sides of both arguments, but that's okay — I've developed a reputation as someone who does not succumb to peer-pressure. As usual, I look forward to your insights and opinions in the comments, as well as items that could be added to this short list. The topics are: (drum roll please)...the virus/no virus debate and (second drum roll please)...Nano-bots. Let's dive in shall we:

1) The Virus no Virus debate:

If you're in the Stop the Shots/medical freedom space you have probably encountered this argument. If you are not in the space you are likely to have never heard of it. It goes back to a debate that occurred over 100 years ago between Louie Pasteur and Antoine Bechamp(5). I will summarize their two positions as succinctly as possible by saying Pasteur was a proponent of "germ theory" which is basically the idea that external pathogens encounter a physical organism and thereby create disease.

Bechamp is considered the leading proponent of Terrain Theory. Terrain Theory inverts the germ theory paradigm and states that where disease appears it is a manifestation of an imbalance or lack of health in the terrain — i.e. the body experiencing the illness.

Terrain Theory is not synonymous with the claim that viruses don't exist but there seems to be quite a bit of overlap. The latter seems derived from the former.

I would also like to make two additional distinctions. Firstly, there are people who don't necessarily not believe in viruses, but don't particularly believe in the Covid-19 virus, or any novel pathogen appearing in 2019. They dare to question the pandemic that was so horrific it required a 24/7 advertising campaign to remind us that it was happening and the virus that was so ravenous, we had to be tested repeatedly to see if we had it.

The next distinction is the group that does not not believe in viruses so to speak, but questions the mechanisms by which we get sick. They suggest that perhaps when an individual is unwell, the matter we identify as a "virus" is present, but the virus is not the reason, per se, why the individual is actually "sick." For coverage of this position, I highly recommend you look into the Substack of my guest on The Bassline episode 85(6), Jessica Hockett PhD.

https://open.substack.com/pub/woodhouse?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

I will make no attempt here to resolve the virus/no virus or the germ theory/terrain theory debates here. In addition, I must insist, I am distinctly not qualified to weigh in on any of these matters. (I actually find it astonishing that any number of people who are not particularly trained in biology, with no experience in microscopy, are under the impression they can make paradigm shifting assertions offhand — on any of these subjects).

Many of the proponents of the no virus theory are so adamant about their claim they seem to believe the medical freedom movement cannot move forward without accepting the no virus framework. They assert that once we understand viruses do not make us sick, it completely removes the need and even the premise for taking any vaccine whatsoever.

On the opposite side of the argument, there are people who say that the no virus people are basically crazy and are discrediting the medical freedom movement. I've also heard the additional argument that if we (medical freedom people) say there is no virus, we have destroyed our legal case against those responsible for unleashing the gain of function virus — Covid-19.

I don't think it strengthens either argument to say that if one or the other theory is true, then we could have what we want — i.e. the end of vaccines or a desirable legal outcome. The truth needs to stand on its own merit because it is factually true, unconditionally. It cannot be based on other things that we want to be true or that we want to achieve.

When it comes to this subject I would like qualified people, the people trained in biology, microscopy, i.e. — the people competent enough to make a rigorous argument against qualified people on the other side. Let them bring out their microscopes and whatever other instruments they need to prove their point and let's have a well-documented debate/exchange of ideas without unqualified people, who lack technical vocabulary, interjecting or interrupting.

If the no virus people are completely wrong then let that be demonstrated. If there is something to what they are saying, then allow them to demonstrate the validity of their position — without insults, without ad hominems and without distractions.

One of the leading proponents of "Terrain Theory" and the no viruses concept, Dr. Mark Bailey just completed a new work, sharply titled "A Farewell to Virology." Look into it if you have the curiosity to do so.

https://archive.org/details/a-farewell-to-virology-expert-edition/mode/1up

2) Nanotech/injectable operating systems — when we ask the very important question, “Why did the tyrants try to inject everyone on the planet with so-called Covid vaccines”. Three theories emerge right away. One — it was a massive money-making scheme/a transnational boondoggle of the highest order. Two — it's a depopulation agenda. And three — they (the masters of mankind) intended to insert some sort of object or some sort of specific matter into us. Presumably an operating system — something that can send and or receive signals from within us.

Before you say this is completely outlandish, please bear in mind that the lipid nanoparticle is, like the name indicates, operating on a nano scale. Consider that the “Digital Angel"(7), an implantable microchip, was being produced by a publicly traded company nearly a quarter century ago.

What is one to make of the following quote by Yuval Noah Harari, the man described as the philosopher priest of the World Economic Forum?

"People could look back in 100 years and identify the coronavirus epidemic as the moment when a new regime of surveillance took over, especially surveillance under the skin which I think is maybe the most important development of the 21st Century, is this ability to hack human beings."

What does he know? What did he mean precisely when he made that remark? We all know that every government, especially our own, would like to increase their surveillance powers over their citizens, never decrease those powers

It was shortly after 9/11 that every citizen was equipped with a cell phone (not to be confused with a prison cell). Then, within a matter of just a few years, without much convincing at all, citizens were filtering the better portion of their lives through these objects.

The surveillants both state and corporate (usually the state colluding with corporate actors) were overjoyed by this shift. Just as a billionaire will aspire to become a multi-billionaire — the too much is never enough(8) effect is massively in play in the arena of contemporary surveillance. Edward Snowden showed us once and for all that we are all under total surveillance all the time. Jeremy Bentham's Panopticon applied to the whole of society is the template that has been achieved by means of our "cell" phones.

Some were excited, others such as myself, were horrified when first introduced to the concept of "the internet of bodies." Now, with the transhumanist agenda well underway, the question is, where are the transhumanists in the arc of their sordid vision?

La Quinta Columna, a laboratory based in Spain produced rather detailed images of particles assembling into elaborate structures(9). They said the elaborate structures (possibly operating systems) were graphene oxide nano systems found in the Covid-19 injections.

Some pundits in the space have claimed that La Quinta Columna's findings are inaccurate and their presentations are misleading. I want to see it hashed out. If what they have presented is false, the next question — and yes it is a relevant one — is were they mistaken, or intentionally misleading people in such a specific and sophisticated way?

If you would like to take a deep dive into the nanotech discussion, please take a look at the substack curated by my guest on The Bassline episode 90(10), Dr. Ariyana Love.

https://open.substack.com/pub/drloveariyana?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=15brfd

Again, I'm not claiming to know one way or the other when it comes to these subjects. I am just asserting once again A) The truth always matters. B) We always have a right to ask questions. And C) The binding of debate is not helpful or productive as we struggle to ascertain the truth.

There are many instances where things originally deemed highly improbable turned out to be true. That being said, just because something is highly improbable doesn't mean we should assume it is true. The truth for truth's sake approach will condition us to have the serenity of mind necessary to accept the facts as they really are.

Just as chess students must not only study winning combinations but also, the nature of mistakes so as to avoid them in their quests to become strong or stronger players, truth seekers must go through an epistemological process to arrive at truth, never expecting it to be spoon-fed and never expecting it to be presented in a sterilized environment.

