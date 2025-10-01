Who are you going to trust? Me, or your lying eyes? Are you familiar with that old time saying? Standing firm, staying grounded in what you know to be true can be very challenging in a world wrought in deception.

I go with what I see. I don’t wait for data. I don’t wait for laboratory experiments to be completed to start thinking. I don’t need The Bureau of Statistics to confirm what I can plainly observe.

When it comes to the Covid injections, I can see the harm that has been inflicted all around me. Whether I look at my own family, or the music community, or the martial arts community, or the neighbors in my building, or any of the communities in which I participate — the level of heart issues, cancers and overall health problems is inordinate.

There are book smarts and then there are street smarts. There is academic intelligence on the one hand and then there are survival instincts, the most immediate form of intelligence available to us, on the other.

We need both. We should not forgo one for the other one. Some people live by their survival instincts and never train their academic mind. Conversely, many others bury themselves in books, but never learn the code of the streets or the law of the jungle.

If survival instincts could be quantified, it is possible that in that regard, the average human may be less intelligent than the average cockroach. Cockroaches aren’t prone to propaganda. I could be wrong, but it doesn’t appear that cockroaches are nearly as vulnerable to emotional manipulation as we humans. They also have not erected a military medical industrial complex whereby they invest more than half of their resources into self-annihilation.

As my friend John Beaudoin, author of one of the most important books of our time, The Real CDC(1), pointed out — before we get to the point of having to do “critical thinking” how about just “thinking” period. Some regular ol’ thinkin’ about what the heck we’re doin’ could really come in handy right now.

Similarly, since having some sense seems more and more rare these days, I refrain in general from using the term “common sense” and prefer to just say “sense” or for emphasis “damn sense.”(2) Because if common sense isn’t common, at a certain point, it becomes a misnomer.

The Covid event changed a lot of things, including our language. It introduced words like “Covid” into our lexicons. It also seemed to be the ushering in of a new technocratic sort of mindset. We were expected to “follow the science” and “trust the science.”

As Dr. Michael Yeadon said, “The science is not a term used in science.” There is of course the scientific method. There are indeed scientists who are trained in various specialized disciplines under the very broad umbrella called science.

“The science” implies something monolithic, static and immutable. But science, as opposed to “the science”, is constantly self-correcting and updating. It also encompasses a wide range of superficially unrelated disciplines from marine biology to astro-physics and everything in between.

How farcical it was when Branch Covidians accused the vaccine-hesitant and anti-vaxxers of being “anti-science” and “not knowing science” as though “knowing science” and all of its many subdisciplines is as simple as learning the ABCs.

When people said to me, “You don’t know science” I would respond by saying, “Know science? Really? Are you some sort of multidisciplinary scientist? You know biology, chemistry, physics, astro-physics, geology — everything? That’s really impressive.” Or I would say, “Wait a second, are you some kind of famous scientist? Like a modern-day Albert Einstein or something?”

For a layperson to say to another layperson, “you don’t know science” or to accuse him or her of being “anti-science” is pretty bizarre and represents to me a language shift starting in 2019 that veritably leans towards technocracy. If the person declaring, “you don’t know science” is a professional scientist (in one discipline or another) it would be rather obnoxious, unnecessary and distasteful to talk down to people in this manner. Why not just share the knowledge from one’s professional point of view rather than prefacing one’s statement with a put-down?

The fact of people, a large segment of the population, readily adopting this language and using certain phrases to condition, shun, shame, and brand the non-compliant segment of the population (the anti-vaxxers) was a spectacular achievement of propaganda to say the least. As if by the flip of a switch, or the push of a button, to see people begin with the incessant usage of the following terms was truly something to behold:

“Trust the Science.”

“Follow the Science.”

“It’s Settled Science.”

“I’m Pro-Science.”

“I’m Pro-Vaccine.”

“You’re Anti-science.”

“You’re an Anti-Vaxxer.”

“You’re a Right Winger.”

“You’re a Conspiracy Theorist.”(3)

“You must be a Flat-Earther.”

Whatever mind control was used to help usher in the Covid agenda and the biosecurity state, it clearly worked like a charm. They (the poison pushers) succeeded in convincing people that being “pro-science” somehow meant volunteering to be a guinea pig. Refusing to be experimented on was equated with being “anti-science” — as if we (the unvaccinated ones) were running around breaking into science laboratories and trashing the equipment.

Anthony Fauci, like a supervillain straight out of a comic book, declared himself to be science when he infamously said, “Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science.” Einstein, Stephen Hawking, Galileo, Copernicus, Sir Isaac Newton — are any of them on record saying anything remotely this arrogant?

Despite his claim of being science personified, Fauci never made a scientific presentation and certainly never presented data. Yet this incredible spell had apparently been cast over the public whereby all who complied (sadly more than half of the population) were quickly indoctrinated and were now devotees in the Cult of Asclepius, and Fauci was their ordained minister. Minister of Suicide, as it were.

“Science, science, science” they repeated like parrots while failing to look into the very real concerns about mRNA, about lipid-nanoparticle delivery systems, about plasmid DNA contamination or white fibrous amyloid clots. Likewise, they failed to ever take seriously the concept of gain of function research. For people so enthusiastic about science, they were quite disinterested with the scientific issues of the day.

They were perfectly unfazed as more and more evidence started piling up linking Fauci to not only GOF “research” but specifically Coronavirus focused GOF “research.” The paper trail connecting him with this dangerous “research” goes back over two decades and is chronicled in the work of Dr. David Martin.(4)

When the “natural origin” theory, farfetched to begin with, was disproven — it went unmentioned by the corporate media outlets that pushed the Covid narrative so relentlessly. Same for masks, when the Cochrane study, the meta-analysis indicating beyond a shadow of a doubt that mask wearing has zero benefit in preventing the spread of respiratory ailments again — not a peep.

Do you see the unrelenting irony? The people who fancy themselves as the “trust the science” people, the very same people who went out of their way to deride other people as “anti-science” disregarded every scientific revelation and hid from every relevant fact. They regarded, and seem to continue to regard, themselves as utterly brilliant for doing little more than repeating vapid slogans like, “safe and effective.” They take delight in oxymoronic phrases such as “settled science.”

While some have managed to escape the Branch Covidian compound and have come to grips with the fact they were deceived, that appears to be a relatively small percentage of people unfortunately. Most Branch Covidians have remained loyalists(5). Yet, a strikingly small percentage of them have continued to so-called “follow the science” and receive their triannual boosters. Their commitment is mostly a rhetorical one at this point. The ones who have completed the entire “schedule” represent a minuscule percentage while others have died trying. Thus, with each booster received one literally increases the probability of one’s own death as these shots have negative efficacy and increase all cause mortality (as demonstrated yet again by a recent Japanese study).(6)

We medical freedom activists we must remain vigilant. Do not succumb to pessimism. We are in a psychological war (many would also say a spiritual war). The first rule of thumb when in the throes of psychological warfare is to be psychologically strong.

Trust your instincts. Never disavow your own intuition. Don’t leave yourself available to be gaslit by people who are desperately clinging to wrong ideas that they choose to believe.

Remember, under all circumstances that your right to say no is inalienable. No scientific argument in the world undermines your fundamental right to say “No!”

And when it comes to trust, trust is never a given — trust is earned.

Endnotes:

1. The Real CDC by John Beaudoin is required reading. Please get a copy for yourself, another copy for a friend, and a third copy for a local library: TheRealCDC.com

2. If you didn’t read it already, please check out my most popular article on Substack, The Ol’ Black Sayings. If you already read it, please share it with a few friends and help it reach the milestone of 500 likes.

The Ole Black Sayings Jeremiah Hosea · December 31, 2024 One thing I learned in linguistics class at Hunter College is that there are two types of linguistics — prescriptive and descriptive. Both are exactly as their names would suggest. Prescriptive linguistics tells one how to speak. Descriptive linguistics observes the way people speak. Read full story

3. If you have a friend or a family member in the habit of misusing and or overusing the terms “conspiracy” and “conspiracy theorist” please forward them the pair of articles I have come to call the Conspiracy Duo:

Conspiracy Theory? What do you Mean?:

Conspiracy Theory? What do you mean? Jeremiah Hosea · August 2, 2023 The term "conspiracy theorist" was not a common phrase until it was thrust into more frequent public usage as a result of the 1967 CIA memo 1035960. At that time it was introduced to dissuade discussion and speculation related to the assassination of JFK. With the emergence of Covid19 and the subsequent biosecurity state, the terms "conspiracy theorist"… Read full story

Conspiracy Theory You’re Misusing the Term:

"Conspiracy Theory" -- You're Misusing the Term Jeremiah Hosea · October 4, 2023 A conspiracy simply refers to a group of people with plans to do harm in some form or another. The definition is perfectly functional and applies very much to human behavior in general. From street crime, to corporate crime and governmental crime — unfortunately, people conspire all the time. As a general concept it's not that fancy. The key to the defi… Read full story

4. In case you missed it, please read The Grand Unveiling where I described “The Loyalist” and other personality types revealed during Covid:

The Grand Unveiling Jeremiah Hosea · August 19, 2024 The manufactured crisis that was covid-19 turned out to be a grand unveiling of sorts. Much was revealed about the American public and the global public. Additionally, much was revealed about our family, friends, and in some cases now former friends. Read full story

5. Please follow Dr. David Martin on X. Also, tag him in a post and tell him you can’t wait to hear him on The Bassline:

https://x.com/DrDMartinWorld?t=eNAw5qqnBjipZdY-6A8-YA&s=09

6. Recent Substack by Steve Kirsch about the latest study out of Japan: